Colorado resort soars past 200-inch mark during snowy start to season

Photo Credit: kokophoto (iStock).

According to the Steamboat Resort website, their destination has already surpassed 200-inches of snowfall during the 2022-2023 season, with a total of 230.5 inches of snowfall reported thus far, as of January 11. This report comes after 11.5 inches of snow were received in the last 48 hours and a snowy month of 108 inches in December.

This seems to put Steamboat Resort, found in northwest Colorado, at the top of the list in terms of Colorado resorts with the most snowfall. For the sake of comparison Wolf Creek is at 166 inches, Winter Park is at 167 inches, Telluride is at 105 inches, and Breckenridge is at 136 inches.

This means that Steamboat is also well on its way to an above average year, with the resort reporting it's 10-year snowfall average was about 307 inches a couple years ago.

Given the distribution of snowpack in Colorado this year, the massive totals at Steamboat aren't too surprising. They've been getting dumped on for weeks, with the local Yampa and White River Basin at 145 percent of the typical to-date norm as of January 10 – the highest gap between the current snowpack and the typical norm anywhere in the state.

Earlier this month, Steamboat Pilot & Today reported that the ski area was on track for its first 400-inch season since 2010, and they've gotten quite a bit more snow since that prediction.

Thus far this season, Steamboat Resort has been the place to be in Colorado and with the current storm favoring this part of the state, as well, it's looking like that trend might continue for at least a bit longer.

Ready for a real shocker – Steamboat's 230.5 inches is big, but nowhere close to the heaviest snowfall in the country. California's Mammoth Mountain is reporting that their slopes have already gotten 441 inches at their summit (328 inches at the Main Lodge) thus far this season, thanks to a recent storm that delivered up to 7.5 feet of snow.