WSET
Lynchburg Community Council Holds Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast Celebration
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council have worked hard for the upcoming Annual Breakfast Celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. King. This takes place every year. But this year in attendance will be some of those who paved the way here in Lynchburg, who exude the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Kaci spoke with members of the council about the event and even learned some history about Martin Luther King Jr's time in Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
Grant helps open door for future project in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County, the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are buzzing about a recent GO Virginia grant that will help bring to life more than 200 acres just outside the airport. “This project literally has been talked about and bannered around for probably...
WSET
Danville Police opens applications for 5th annual Youth Police Academy
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is excited to announce the 5th annual Youth Police Academy, an exciting summer camp for youth ages 9-17. The academy will be held from Monday, June 12th to Thursday, June 29th, and is free of charge. The academy will run from...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Public Schools closing early today
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) are dismissing two hours early this Friday. According to reports, the schools will be closed early on Jan. 13 and will conduct a test for the RCPS panic alarm app. They say during the test, staff who downloaded the app...
WDBJ7.com
Danville local to open art-themed AirBnb featuring unique artwork and animal sculptures
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A once abandoned, crumbling building on Craghead Street in Danville is on its way to becoming a state-of-the-art AirBnb. VANTAGE Art Flats will include 9 apartment-style rooms, an art studio, and a seven-foot-tall elephant statue to welcome guests. Rick Barker Properties bought the 500 block of...
WSET
Liberty High, Forest Middle named statewide winners of YOVASO 'Drive for Change' campaign
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A high school and middle school in Bedford County are winning big when it comes to promoting driving safety. Liberty High School has been named the statewide 2022 winner of the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety's (YOVASO) Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign.
WSET
Danville celebrates expansion of The Brick Running & Tri Store
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Community members and officials celebrated the expansion of The Brick Running and Tri Store in Danville on Friday. The store, located at 410 Main Street, specializes in the sale of shoes, apparel, equipment, and nutrition for walkers, runners, and triathletes. Owner Adam Jones opened the...
wfirnews.com
Free compress and shock class tomorrow in NW Roanoke
The cardiac arrests of Damar Hamlin and now Lisa Marie Presley – the latter was fatal – has put a spotlight on the importance of CPR and AED education. Tomorrow at Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Carroll Avenue Northwest at 1pm, the Compress and Shock Foundation will offer a free adult-only class. The Compress and Shock Foundation will also be donating an automated external defibrillator – an AED – to the church, funded by Carilion’s Cardiovascular Institute. There’s a free lunch available at 12:30. Dr Jack Perkins created the Foundation:
WSET
2023 Commonwealth Games registration opens after record 2022 economic impact
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In 2022 the Commonwealth Games made a record impact on the Lynchburg community. Now, registration is open for the 2023 Games looking ahead. Amateur athletes came together from Virginia and neighboring states to compete on the campus of Liberty University and the City of Lynchburg for the Commonwealth Games.
WSET
God's Pit Crew in Danville helping with tornado recovery efforts
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Help from the heart of Virginia will soon be in Selma, Alabama after a deadly tornado ripped through the area. God's Pit Crew is sending around 1,200 Blessing Buckets filled with food, first-aid and hygiene items, a Bible and an encouraging note. They are also...
wfxrtv.com
Lockdown on two Lynchburg schools lifted
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) says E. C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School are currently on lockdown because of police activity in the community. LCS says all students and staff are safe. Additional details about this lockdown are limited at this time. This is...
WSET
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
WSET
Danville Emergency Room to undergo $20 million in renovations
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is excited to officially announce that its Danville Emergency Room has received final approval for more than $20 million in renovations. These renovations are intended to enhance access for patients and improve emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina.
WSET
Traffic alert: Some Lynchburg streets to close temporarily for Shentel work
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Public Works Department said there will be temporary lane closures beginning on Monday, January 23. These temporary lane closures are continuing through Friday, February 3 from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting, the Public Works Department also said. According to the...
WSLS
WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville
A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
WSET
Buena Vista awarded $985K for renovation of former manufacturing building
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Advancement Foundation (TAF) has announced that it has been awarded a $985,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to renovate the former Mundet building in Buena Vista. The 38,000-square-foot building will become the home of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a project that aims to promote outdoor recreation and tourism, small-scale manufacturing and community events.
WSET
'Quick work made a big difference:' Commercial structure fire in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a commercial structure fire in Roanoke on Wednesday. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they responded to an apartment complex on Vista Avenue for the report of a commercial structure fire at 1:41 p.m. According to firefighters, units arrived to find...
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage.
WSET
Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
