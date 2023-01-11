ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookneal, VA

WSET

Lynchburg Community Council Holds Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast Celebration

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council have worked hard for the upcoming Annual Breakfast Celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. King. This takes place every year. But this year in attendance will be some of those who paved the way here in Lynchburg, who exude the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Kaci spoke with members of the council about the event and even learned some history about Martin Luther King Jr's time in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grant helps open door for future project in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County, the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are buzzing about a recent GO Virginia grant that will help bring to life more than 200 acres just outside the airport. “This project literally has been talked about and bannered around for probably...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Public Schools closing early today

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) are dismissing two hours early this Friday. According to reports, the schools will be closed early on Jan. 13 and will conduct a test for the RCPS panic alarm app. They say during the test, staff who downloaded the app...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Danville celebrates expansion of The Brick Running & Tri Store

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Community members and officials celebrated the expansion of The Brick Running and Tri Store in Danville on Friday. The store, located at 410 Main Street, specializes in the sale of shoes, apparel, equipment, and nutrition for walkers, runners, and triathletes. Owner Adam Jones opened the...
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Free compress and shock class tomorrow in NW Roanoke

The cardiac arrests of Damar Hamlin and now Lisa Marie Presley – the latter was fatal – has put a spotlight on the importance of CPR and AED education. Tomorrow at Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Carroll Avenue Northwest at 1pm, the Compress and Shock Foundation will offer a free adult-only class. The Compress and Shock Foundation will also be donating an automated external defibrillator – an AED – to the church, funded by Carilion’s Cardiovascular Institute. There’s a free lunch available at 12:30. Dr Jack Perkins created the Foundation:
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

2023 Commonwealth Games registration opens after record 2022 economic impact

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In 2022 the Commonwealth Games made a record impact on the Lynchburg community. Now, registration is open for the 2023 Games looking ahead. Amateur athletes came together from Virginia and neighboring states to compete on the campus of Liberty University and the City of Lynchburg for the Commonwealth Games.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

God's Pit Crew in Danville helping with tornado recovery efforts

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Help from the heart of Virginia will soon be in Selma, Alabama after a deadly tornado ripped through the area. God's Pit Crew is sending around 1,200 Blessing Buckets filled with food, first-aid and hygiene items, a Bible and an encouraging note. They are also...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lockdown on two Lynchburg schools lifted

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) says E. C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School are currently on lockdown because of police activity in the community. LCS says all students and staff are safe. Additional details about this lockdown are limited at this time. This is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023

Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville Emergency Room to undergo $20 million in renovations

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is excited to officially announce that its Danville Emergency Room has received final approval for more than $20 million in renovations. These renovations are intended to enhance access for patients and improve emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Traffic alert: Some Lynchburg streets to close temporarily for Shentel work

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Public Works Department said there will be temporary lane closures beginning on Monday, January 23. These temporary lane closures are continuing through Friday, February 3 from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting, the Public Works Department also said. According to the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville

A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Buena Vista awarded $985K for renovation of former manufacturing building

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Advancement Foundation (TAF) has announced that it has been awarded a $985,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to renovate the former Mundet building in Buena Vista. The 38,000-square-foot building will become the home of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a project that aims to promote outdoor recreation and tourism, small-scale manufacturing and community events.
BUENA VISTA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
BEDFORD, VA
Franklin News Post

Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount

The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

