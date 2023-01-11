Read full article on original website
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Ocean County
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – One lucky player in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing won $1,000,000 after matching 5 white balls, the second tier prize in the now $1.35 billion interstate lottery game. The ticket was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick Township. There were nine third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations: The Mega Millions jackpot is now The post Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Lottery Surprises Players With Free Tickets At Ocean County Store
TRENTON – Lucky players at Te-Amo Imported Cigars in Whiting, N.J., received a special surprise from NJ Lottery yesterday in the form of free Mega Millions tickets! The NJ Lottery promotions team and guest host Derek D handed out 100 FREE tickets for today’s incredible $1.35 billion drawing. The hopeful Garden State players shared their dreams about where they would spend their money by the millions.
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at deli in Brick Township
On Tuesday night, a ticket purchased at 88 West Deli matched five numbers, landing the customer with a million-dollar prize.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Lottery Ticket Makes Buyer A Millionaire In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky person is now $1,000,000 richer, after matching five of the five white balls drawn winning the Mega Millions Jackpot. The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at 88 West Deli located at 1659 Route 88 in Brick Township. In addition, another ticket sold in Ocean...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Mercer County
Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Mercer County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Shri Hari Food at 325 S. Olden Ave. in Trenton, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 01, 11, 24, 31 and...
Pass the Cream Cheese! Best Bagel Places in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You
Bagels are so popular here in New Jersey and you know we have the best bagels in the world. How do you like your bagel, from the toppings to the different types of bagels from the French toast bagel and the everything bagel, the cream cheese, yum. Cream cheese is the most popular and vegetable cream cheese, is the second most popular.
Best Spaghetti and Meatballs You Must Try in Toms River, New Jersey
This article is about the best spaghetti and meatballs in Toms River, New Jersey. I do know where the best spaghetti and meatballs are in Little Egg Harbor and that's in my wife's kitchen. April has her own meatball recipes and they are delicious including the mini meatballs she makes for her "Italian Wedding Soup".
Winning New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million
As Mega Millions Lottery jackpot fever rages on with a jackpot of over $1 billion, one ticket sold in New Jersey on Friday is worth $1 million. One of the five Mega Millions winning tickets sold on Friday matching all of the white balls 3,20,46.59, and 63, but failing to match the Mega Ball of 13 was sold at a New Jersey deli.
Winning $1M ticket sold in NJ: Mega Millions grows to over $1 billion
Tuesday night's Mega Millions $1.1 annuity jackpot will be the fifth largest ever offered by an American lottery. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five white ball numbers and the gold ball since Oct. 14. The cash value of the jackpot is $568.7 million. A...
Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors
OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
An Exciting and New Premium Store is Now Open at Monmouth County, NJ Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistant. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
New York Mega Millions players win $3M, $1M, but still no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big. A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according […]
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
wrnjradio.com
Unity Rd. shop owner awarded recreational license for cannabis business in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Unity Rd., the first true national cannabis dispensary franchise in the U.S., announced Wednesday that the brand is officially entering New Jersey. The local Unity Rd. shop owner and entrepreneur, Dishen Patel, received approval for a recreational business license from New Jersey and...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
