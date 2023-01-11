ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Ocean County

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – One lucky player in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing won $1,000,000 after matching 5 white balls, the second tier prize in the now $1.35 billion interstate lottery game. The ticket was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick Township. There were nine third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations: The Mega Millions jackpot is now The post Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

NJ Lottery Surprises Players With Free Tickets At Ocean County Store

TRENTON – Lucky players at Te-Amo Imported Cigars in Whiting, N.J., received a special surprise from NJ Lottery yesterday in the form of free Mega Millions tickets! The NJ Lottery promotions team and guest host Derek D handed out 100 FREE tickets for today’s incredible $1.35 billion drawing. The hopeful Garden State players shared their dreams about where they would spend their money by the millions.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Winning New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million

As Mega Millions Lottery jackpot fever rages on with a jackpot of over $1 billion, one ticket sold in New Jersey on Friday is worth $1 million. One of the five Mega Millions winning tickets sold on Friday matching all of the white balls 3,20,46.59, and 63, but failing to match the Mega Ball of 13 was sold at a New Jersey deli.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors

OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

New York Mega Millions players win $3M, $1M, but still no jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big. A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according […]
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy