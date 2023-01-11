Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin
Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
abc57.com
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services invites the public input from older adults for the new state plan
LANSING, Mich. --The public is invited by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports, to the community discussions online and throughout the state discussing the needs for older adults. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services seeks input in regard to the...
WILX-TV
MDHHS invites public to discuss the needs of older adults for new state plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Bureau of Aging, Community Living, and Supports is looking for input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that affect older residents. The information gathered by MDHHS during the community discussion and from survey responses...
WILX-TV
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Breaking the cycle: Baby courts expanding in Michigan
A Michigan program protecting kids and aiming to end multigenerational abuse is expanding.
michiganradio.org
Election audits in Michigan begin this week with rolling of 10-sided die
Audits for the 2022 election in Michigan will begin this week. They were delayed because of the partial recounts for Proposals 2 and 3, which were certified in late December. The new audits began Thursday, when a bipartisan group gathered to randomly select which jurisdictions will be audited. They did...
Health officials release new fish consumption guidelines for lakes across the Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp found in several lakes in the state.The new Eat Safe Fish guidelines recommend that individuals limit their consumption of rainbow smelt and carp found in seven different lakes dues to the levels of chemicals found in the fish."The new rainbow smelt guidelines are based on elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) found in the smelt," according to health officials. "PFOS is a chemical in the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and can build up in fish and in...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
First Black woman sworn in as president of the Michigan State Board of Education
Dr. Pamela Pugh, former vice president of the Michigan State Board of Education, makes history as she was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve as the president of the board on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
michiganradio.org
State of Michigan creates central hub for mental health resources for employers and employees
State officials say more work is needed to address mental health issues in the workplace. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has launched a new website to serve as a central hub for mental health resources (Michigan.gov/WorkplaceMentalHealth). Sean Egan is the department's deputy director of labor. He...
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: New Ottawa County board makes sweeping changes
In Ottawa County, Michigan, a slate of newly-elected officials on the Board of Commissioners enacted sweeping changes in regional governance. At their first meeting earlier this year, the board voted to implement a series of drastic changes that included firing the city manager, dissolving a diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative, and changing the county's motto from "Where You Belong" to "Where Freedom Rings."
Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democratic leaders said during a press conference on Thursday. “Rolling back the retirement […] The post Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Planned repeal of right-to-work law puts Michigan on national stage
LANSING − A fight brewing over the future of Michigan's "right-to-work" law is drawing national attention as Democratic lawmakers in Lansing eye repealing the law Republicans passed just over a decade ago allowing workers in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees. When Republican lawmakers...
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
‘It’s not like the auto industry ever wanted something from the state government and didn’t get it’
“The past is a foreign country,” novelist L.P Hartley once remarked. “They do things differently there.” In politics, the bounds of the Overton Window change over time and people live with the compromises that those foreigners made. I talk about these changes with long-time Detroit Free Press reporter Dawson Bell for this week’s Overton Window podcast.
