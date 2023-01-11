ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Detroit News

Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

MDHHS invites public to discuss the needs of older adults for new state plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Bureau of Aging, Community Living, and Supports is looking for input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that affect older residents. The information gathered by MDHHS during the community discussion and from survey responses...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Health officials release new fish consumption guidelines for lakes across the Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp found in several lakes in the state.The new Eat Safe Fish guidelines recommend that individuals limit their consumption of rainbow smelt and carp found in seven different lakes dues to the levels of chemicals found in the fish."The new rainbow smelt guidelines are based on elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) found in the smelt," according to health officials. "PFOS is a chemical in the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and can build up in fish and in...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: New Ottawa County board makes sweeping changes

In Ottawa County, Michigan, a slate of newly-elected officials on the Board of Commissioners enacted sweeping changes in regional governance. At their first meeting earlier this year, the board voted to implement a series of drastic changes that included firing the city manager, dissolving a diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative, and changing the county's motto from "Where You Belong" to "Where Freedom Rings."
Michigan Advance

Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democratic leaders said during a press conference on Thursday. “Rolling back the retirement […] The post Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

‘It’s not like the auto industry ever wanted something from the state government and didn’t get it’

“The past is a foreign country,” novelist L.P Hartley once remarked. “They do things differently there.” In politics, the bounds of the Overton Window change over time and people live with the compromises that those foreigners made. I talk about these changes with long-time Detroit Free Press reporter Dawson Bell for this week’s Overton Window podcast.
MICHIGAN STATE

