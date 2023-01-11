ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalmette, LA

2 Louisiana juveniles arrested after police chase; crashed in stolen U-HAUL

By Raeven Poole
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Two teenagers are in custody, facing multiple charges after stealing a vehicle from agents with the St. Bernard Parish Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, on Monday (Jan.9) just after 4 p.m., agents patrolling the Chalmette area, witnessed a U-HAUL with a wrecked front end and a shredded rear driver-side tire, fail to use a signal while heading east on East Girod Street.

Attempting to pull over the truck, deputies say the juvenile driver, a 16-year-old male, refused to stop and wrecked the U-HAUL on the 200 block of East Prosper Street. He and the 15-year-old passenger abandoned the truck and ran away.

Deputies caught the teens and arrested them after a brief struggle. Investigations revealed the U-HAUL was involved in a St. Tammany Parish hit-and-run earlier that day.

Background checks further revealed the 16-year-old was a missing Baton Rouge native and escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth. The 15-year-old had an active bench warrant out of St. Bernard juvenile drug court.

The two were taken to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center and booked on charges of:

  • 16-year-old male juvenile- aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated criminal damage, illegal possession of stolen property, driver must be licensed and on a fugitive escapee warrant
  • 15-year-old male juvenile- illegal possession of stolen property, resisting an officer and on a bench warrant out of St. Bernard.

