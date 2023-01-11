Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Elderly man robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking to store in Reading
READING, Pa. - Reading Police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Wood Street Friday evening. Investigators say a 76-year-old man was walking to a nearby store when he was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male. During the robbery, the suspect shot the victim and fled...
Police investigating shots fired through Met-Ed doors
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for answers after a Met-Ed building in Lebanon was struck by bullets. When officers arrived on scene, they allegedly found that three bullets had struck the front doors of the building, shattering some glass. The South Lebanon Township Police Department believe the...
WGAL
Harrisburg police seek person in connection with September shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are trying to identify a person in connection with a September shooting. Investigators on Thursday released surveillance pictures of a man they said was at the scene. Four people were wounded in the shooting on Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
WGAL
Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster
Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m., and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
17-year-old boy dies when 3 vehicles crash in Dauphin County: police
A 17-year-old driver died after a crash sent his vehicle into a utility pole and tree in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, according to police. The crash was reported at 7:35 a.m. in the area of Route 209 and Railroad Street, Williams Township, police said. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven...
WGAL
Police in Franklin County search for missing teen
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing teen. The Washington Township Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jaxson Knight. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has information on Knight's whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at...
WGAL
York City police searching for missing child
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are searching for a missing child. The York City police are looking for 10-year-old Jah'nae Cook-Jamison. Wearing a pink, fur hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. Jah'nae ran away from her home and was last seen around the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
WGAL
York police seize 2 ghost guns
YORK, Pa. — York police say they are getting more ghost guns off the streets. Ghost guns have no serial number and can't be traced. Police said a shots fired call on Wednesday and a witness tip led officers to two ghost guns in the 600 block of South Queen Street.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading man charged with kidnapping
READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
Former guard charged with indecent assault of woman in Dauphin County jail
A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer resigned last year amid an investigation into his conduct. On Friday, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said he assaulted a woman in the jail. 47-year-old Donald Drybola, a Gettysburg resident, is charged with one count of indecent assault by forcible compulsion,...
abc27.com
Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
PennLive.com
Man shot dog while walking in Dauphin County: police
Police are looking for a man who shot a dog while walking around Susquehanna Township on Dec. 31. According to a release, the shooter encountered the dog while walking west on Locust Lane around 1:30 p.m., and shot it one time. The man then kept walking, turning onto 24th Street, police said.
local21news.com
Firefighter injured while battling blaze in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in Peach Bottom Township, York County Friday evening, officials say. The fire, on the 200 block of Meadow Trail, was reported around 7:45 PM. The firefighter who was injured was taken to an area hospital for...
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
Driver flees fatal crash, gets involved in 2nd crash that closes Route 15
Update: Oklahoma man arrested after leading police on pursuit through Adams County. Update: Route 15 reopened in Adams County after multiple crashes, including fatal: PennDOT. Update 7:45 p.m.: The crash at PA 134 - Taneytown Road has cleared, according to PennDOT. The crash at Latimore Valley Road is still an active scene and all southbound lanes are still closed.
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
Men stole almost $12K from Dauphin County gas station: state police
Two men broke into a game machine at a Dauphin County gas station last month and stole nearly $12,000 in cash, Pennsylvania State Police said. The men were playing a Pennsylvania skill game machine Dec. 8, when they used a tool to open the machine and steal $11,992 at the Shell gas station on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax, state police said.
Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property. The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.
Harrisburg police looking for suspected warehouse party shooter
Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of four people last fall at a pop-up warehouse party. Four people were shot, with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, around 5 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022 outside a warehouse on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street, police said. Police said there was altercation that preceded the shooting.
