ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Police investigating shots fired through Met-Ed doors

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for answers after a Met-Ed building in Lebanon was struck by bullets. When officers arrived on scene, they allegedly found that three bullets had struck the front doors of the building, shattering some glass. The South Lebanon Township Police Department believe the...
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police seek person in connection with September shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are trying to identify a person in connection with a September shooting. Investigators on Thursday released surveillance pictures of a man they said was at the scene. Four people were wounded in the shooting on Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m., and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police in Franklin County search for missing teen

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing teen. The Washington Township Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jaxson Knight. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has information on Knight's whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York City police searching for missing child

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are searching for a missing child. The York City police are looking for 10-year-old Jah'nae Cook-Jamison. Wearing a pink, fur hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. Jah'nae ran away from her home and was last seen around the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
YORK, PA
WGAL

York police seize 2 ghost guns

YORK, Pa. — York police say they are getting more ghost guns off the streets. Ghost guns have no serial number and can't be traced. Police said a shots fired call on Wednesday and a witness tip led officers to two ghost guns in the 600 block of South Queen Street.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading man charged with kidnapping

READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot dog while walking in Dauphin County: police

Police are looking for a man who shot a dog while walking around Susquehanna Township on Dec. 31. According to a release, the shooter encountered the dog while walking west on Locust Lane around 1:30 p.m., and shot it one time. The man then kept walking, turning onto 24th Street, police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property. The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg police looking for suspected warehouse party shooter

Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of four people last fall at a pop-up warehouse party. Four people were shot, with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, around 5 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022 outside a warehouse on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street, police said. Police said there was altercation that preceded the shooting.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy