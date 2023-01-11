ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
AOL Corp

Explainer - Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States. Over 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 600...
The Independent

Canada suffers same mysterious air system outage as US, delaying more flights

Canada’s air traffic system suffered a similar outage to the one that occurred in the US for a brief period on Wednesday.US air travel was badly disrupted by the failure of the Federal Aviation Administration’s  Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM) overnight on Tuesday, forcing a full ground stop of domestic aviation on Wednesday morning.Nav Canada, the Canadian national air navigation service provider, released a statement just after 12.30pm as US airlines struggled to resume normal service.“Nav Canada’s Canadian NOTAM entry system is currently experiencing an outage affecting newly issued NOTAMs, and we are working to restore function.”“We are...
BBC

Further delays to US flights expected after FAA issue

Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming in the US after hours of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It follows a problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes. The FAA had said flights would begin to take off again from 0900 ET...
Reuters

Factbox-Flights, airports affected by U.S. FAA system outage

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. flights were slowly beginning to resume departures and a ground stop was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that forced a halt to all U.S. departing flights.
CBS Boston

Flights finally resume after FAA computer outage grounds airlines nationwide

BOSTON - Thousands of flights across the country were delayed and even grounded at one point because of an FAA safety alert system computer outage Wednesday morning."Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted just before 9 a.m. " We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."According to CBS News aviation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Notice to Air Missions System is the safety alert system that...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Southwest Airline passengers still days away from flight relief

(CNN) — For passengers who are booked with Southwest Airlines this week, the much-needed conclusion to the carrier’s troubles is still several agonizing days away. As the beleaguered airline continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task.
WWLP

FAA lifts ground stop on flights following massive outage, chaos

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flight departures held Wednesday morning amid a significant computer outage that brought air traffic to a grinding halt nationwide. The massive ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., but airports still faced a backlog of thousands of flights that had accumulated over hours […]
Ars Technica

Flights grounded nationwide as FAA’s notice system suffers outage [Updated]

Update 9:20 am ET: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop order issued earlier this morning. In a tweet, the FAA said that normal airline operations are resuming and that it is looking into what caused the failure. Original story: Today might not be the best day to...

