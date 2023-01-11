Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
AOL Corp
Explainer - Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States. Over 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 600...
Canada suffers same mysterious air system outage as US, delaying more flights
Canada’s air traffic system suffered a similar outage to the one that occurred in the US for a brief period on Wednesday.US air travel was badly disrupted by the failure of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM) overnight on Tuesday, forcing a full ground stop of domestic aviation on Wednesday morning.Nav Canada, the Canadian national air navigation service provider, released a statement just after 12.30pm as US airlines struggled to resume normal service.“Nav Canada’s Canadian NOTAM entry system is currently experiencing an outage affecting newly issued NOTAMs, and we are working to restore function.”“We are...
You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At Security At Some Airports—Here’s Why
The busiest travel season we’ve seen in years is well underway. While travel means the fun and excitement of family visits or vacations, we all know the hassles that come with the experience. Ticket prices continue to climb, routes are changing and trying to cram everything into a carry-on bag to avoid excess baggage fees can take all the joy out of your trip.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
FAA computer failure fixed; flights flying again
According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), air traffic services will be "unavailable" between the hours of 0000 and 1300.
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to FAA air traffic issue
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to a FAA air traffic control issue, causing major sky traffic jams
Flight canceled or delayed by the FAA outage? Here's what airlines are offering travelers.
Several major airlines are waiving fare differences and fees for travelers whose flights were impacted by the FAA outage, but they need to act fast.
What Is the NOTAM? Flights Grounded Across U.S. After Major System Outage
NOTAMs can be issued by national authorities for many reasons, such as the closing of runways or military exercises resulting in airspace restrictions.
FAA system outage: What airlines are doing for passengers
Major U.S. carriers including United, Delta and Southwest Airlines, have promised to help passengers rebook for free if they were impacted by the FAA's system-wide outage.
What is the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM)? The system behind the chaotic outage that grounded flights all across the U.S.
President Joe Biden had been briefed on the FAA’s system outage, and says there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
FAA says flights are beginning to move across the country following system outage
Update 8:52 a.m. EST Jan. 11: The FAA says normal flight operations are beginning to return a few minutes ahead of the planned time to lift the grounding of all US domestic flights. Update 8:30 a.m. EST Jan. 11: As of 8:30 a.m. EST, more than 3,700 flights within, into,...
BBC
Further delays to US flights expected after FAA issue
Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming in the US after hours of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It follows a problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes. The FAA had said flights would begin to take off again from 0900 ET...
Factbox-Flights, airports affected by U.S. FAA system outage
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. flights were slowly beginning to resume departures and a ground stop was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that forced a halt to all U.S. departing flights.
Flights finally resume after FAA computer outage grounds airlines nationwide
BOSTON - Thousands of flights across the country were delayed and even grounded at one point because of an FAA safety alert system computer outage Wednesday morning."Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted just before 9 a.m. " We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."According to CBS News aviation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Notice to Air Missions System is the safety alert system that...
Southwest Airline passengers still days away from flight relief
(CNN) — For passengers who are booked with Southwest Airlines this week, the much-needed conclusion to the carrier’s troubles is still several agonizing days away. As the beleaguered airline continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task.
FAA lifts ground stop on flights following massive outage, chaos
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flight departures held Wednesday morning amid a significant computer outage that brought air traffic to a grinding halt nationwide. The massive ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., but airports still faced a backlog of thousands of flights that had accumulated over hours […]
Ars Technica
Flights grounded nationwide as FAA’s notice system suffers outage [Updated]
Update 9:20 am ET: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop order issued earlier this morning. In a tweet, the FAA said that normal airline operations are resuming and that it is looking into what caused the failure. Original story: Today might not be the best day to...
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
Comments / 0