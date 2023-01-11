ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw & Mark Farner’s American Band at St. George Theatre in Staten Island Apr 21st, 2023 – presale code

 3 days ago
tmpresale.com

Air Supplys concert in Staten Island, NY Mar 10th, 2023 – presale code

We have the most recent Air Supply presale password 🙂. This is your best chance to get Air Supply concert tickets in advance of they go on sale!. Reward yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you or those special someones in your life, how often will you get the chance to score Air Supply tickets during a pre-sale like this one?
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Sixty Staten Island restaurants about to offer you a whole month of bargains. Restaurant Month kicks off Jan. 30.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of the second annual Staten Island Restaurant Month say they’re excited over this year’s discounted program. It is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30, through Thursday, March 2, essentially most of February, plus a few days to spare. Its goal is to promote local food venues and weekday dining, plus give patrons a break during these uncertain economic times, say coordinators Max Calicchio and Rob DeLuca.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
94.5 PST

Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey

Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Love Stories: Passionate love letters led to a relationship, a proposal, an engagement and wedding – with two surprise guests. Meet Marisa and Michael.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While the rest of the world was on lockdown, Marisa and Michael were deep in thought as they penned romantic love letters — the kind that reflects the innocence of young love. Eloquently written, the couple professed their unending love, a rich and precious...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
chainstoreage.com

First Look: Whole Foods Market opens in NYC Art Deco landmark building

Whole Foods Market has opened its 17th store in the Big Apple. The natural and organic foods grocer unveiled a 42,000-sq.-ft. location — its 534th store to date — in New York City’s Financial District, in One Wall Street (at 66 Broadway). The Art Dec-styled building, which dates back to 1929, originally housed the Irving Trust Company. It has been reborn as a luxury condominiumwith retail space on the lower level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island hairstylist stars in Peacock’s new reality show, ‘The Traitors:’ How to watch all 10 episodes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a new reality television show on Peacock and it stars a Staten Island hair stylist!. Peacock’s The Traitors premiers on Jan. 12, 2023 and Anjelica Conti of Huguenot is one of the 20 contestants. All 10 episodes (at an hour each) will be available to stream. In The Traitors, 20 contestants will vie for a huge cash prize.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
jerseydigs.com

Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City

Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Why must Staten Islanders’ tolls, fares subsidize everyone else? (letter to the editor)

Cincinnati, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and many other “mid-sized” American cities have populations in the mid-300,000′s. Staten Island has a population of around a half-million. We, nevertheless, are subject to the tyranny of the other four boroughs. As Tom Wrobleski stated in his column, our decision making is often determined by how things are done elsewhere, despite the fact that our issues are often very different.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

