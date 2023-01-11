WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Baylor ended a three-game skid beating Oklahoma State 74-58 on Saturday. The Bears have won 12 of their last 16 against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have lost three straight. Baylor mostly had the Cowboys in the dark well before a 20-minute power failure at Farrell Center in the second half stopped play. Baylor (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) built a 13-0 lead with help of a pair of 3-pointers from LJ Cryer and another from Jalen Bridges. Oklahoma State didn’t score until Avery Anderson III made a layup a little more than four-and-a-half minutes in.

WACO, TX ・ 30 MINUTES AGO