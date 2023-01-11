Questions about validity of shaken baby syndrome not enough to give Palestine death row inmate new trial, court rules

Read full article on original website
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
Palestine ISD band director arrested, accused of improper relationship with student
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine ISD band director was arrested for an improper relationship with a student, authorities said. The Palestine Police Department said they got a report on Thursday of an improper relationship between a teacher and a student at Palestine High School. “During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, identified as Adrian […]
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly attempting to make 14-year-old his wife
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Thursday after officials said they received a tip a man was coming to Athens to “pick up a 14-year-old to make her his wife.” Officials with the sheriff’s office said investigators set up surveillance at the location where he told the girl […]
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County judge has handed down a life sentence to a Lufkin man convicted of murder. A jury found Tyron Dwuan Mark, 52, guilty of murder in November. Mark elected the judge to determine his punishment. Mark is accused in the February 2019 death of...
OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
Lindale Couple Indicted For Hit-And-Run Death
A grand jury indicted a Lindale couple in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed a woman’s life in July. They charged 24-year-old Ryan Pruitt with an accident involving death and Tampering with Evidence and 27-year-old Kerissa Valenzuela with Tampering with Evidence. State Troopers say Pruitt was driving on the wrong side of the road when he struck and killed Esperanza Guian, who was riding on a street scooter.
Palestine student detained over weapon
PALESTINE — One student was detained after Palestine Junior High School administration was made aware of a weapon on campus Wednesday, the district announced. According to our news partner KETK, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown and the Palestine ISD Police Department and administration located the weapon. Palestine Junior High resumed the normal schedule for the remainder of the day and will dismiss at normal times with normal procedures, the district said.
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A week after his 99-year prison sentence was formalized, convicted murderer Matthew Edgar has been assigned to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Wainwright Unit in Lovelady. The 26-year-old from Sabine County was convicted of the 2020 murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend Livye Lewis...
Nacogdoches martial arts master prepares women to survive worst-case scenarios
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This January marks the 19th National Stalking Awareness Month, and 13.5 million people are stalked annually. The event is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this traumatic and dangerous crime. Arlandus Chimney is a sixth-degree black belt in Nacogdoches. For 31 years,...
Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
Former detective charged with theft
A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
Texas center for fraud, credit card skimming showcases success in its first year
The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) has prevented $48,493,324 in monetary losses from fraud in Texas and recovered 396 credit card skimmers in its first year alone.
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
38 Felony Arrests Have Been Made In Smith County So Far In 2023
Well, crime doesn't take time off to celebrate the holidays nor does it make a resolution to stop in the new year. In fact, law enforcement officers in Smith County have had a pretty busy start to 2023. Nine days into the new year, more than 110 people have been...
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 11 – Jan. 12
Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
Hilarious New Video of Tyler, TX Inmate Escaping, Asking Driver for a Ride
This will be the greatest video you see today. Remember that prison escapee that busted out of his transport van and made a run for it in Tyler, TX last week? Well, there's a new video from the attempted escape that you've got to see. Headsup, there's cussing. Last week...
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was given prison time after pleading guilty to crashing his vehicle through a living room wall. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house. However, investigators learned that while Williams intentionally crashed the vehicle, he did so to a house other than the one intended, as Williams apparently meant to commit the act to a house where he understood his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Contreras to be at the time. One of the house’s occupants was injured in the crash.
