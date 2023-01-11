Welcome to NFL Wildcard Weekend and there is a full slate of games that you can hear on 973 ESPN Radio starting Saturday coverage at 4pm! The Eagles, who finished the regular season with the best record in the NFC thanks to their win on Sunday over the Giants to get their win total to 14, they will be watching this weekend like you and me, waiting to see who they will face in the divisional round next weekend. Securing a first-round bye gives the players extra time to get healthy and capitalize on home field advantage throughout the playoffs. This weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim we will get you ready for all the football action and preview all six playoff games.

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO