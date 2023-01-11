ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Capitals Preview: Run It Back

The post-holiday results for the Flyers have been excellent so far. The team returned to play with a three-game California road trip and swept it. After splitting a pair of games at home against Arizona and Toronto, the team went on the road and dominated the Buffalo Sabres, then secured a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Konecny’s Hat Trick Leads Flyers Past Capitals

Entering Wednesday night's game between the Flyers and Washington Capitals, no player in the NHL had a longer active points streak than Travis Konecny. Not Connor McDavid. Not Sidney Crosby. Not Alex Ovechkin, playing on the opposition at Wells Fargo Center. Konecny kept his points streak going strong, reaching 10...
WASHINGTON, DC
97.3 ESPN

Tortorella’s Tactic for Flyers: No iPads on Bench

When the Flyers took the ice on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals, there were no changes to the lineup from the previous game. But there was something different on the Flyers bench. The latest John Tortorella-implemented rule: no iPads on the bench. As usual, there's a method behind the...
WASHINGTON, PA
97.3 ESPN

Eagles watching NFL Weekend plus Sixers and Flyers action

Welcome to NFL Wildcard Weekend and there is a full slate of games that you can hear on 973 ESPN Radio starting Saturday coverage at 4pm! The Eagles, who finished the regular season with the best record in the NFC thanks to their win on Sunday over the Giants to get their win total to 14, they will be watching this weekend like you and me, waiting to see who they will face in the divisional round next weekend. Securing a first-round bye gives the players extra time to get healthy and capitalize on home field advantage throughout the playoffs. This weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim we will get you ready for all the football action and preview all six playoff games.
WASHINGTON, PA
97.3 ESPN

Eagles’ Dennard Wilson to Interview for Browns DC Vacancy

Both Eagles coordinators have head coaching interviews scheduled and now one of their position coaches has a chance to become a coordinator elsewhere. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Eagles defensive back coach and pass game coordinator, Dennard Wilson will interview with the Cleveland Browns for their defensive coordinator vacancy.
CLEVELAND, OH
97.3 ESPN

