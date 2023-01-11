Read full article on original website
Hawaii housing woes top agenda as lawmakers return next week
HONOLULU (AP) — Affordable housing, expanding pre-K education and addressing corruption are top of the agenda as Hawaii lawmakers return to the state Capitol next week. The state Legislature on Wednesday is scheduled to open a new session that will last through early May. Lawmakers are fortunate to start...
Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's new Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Thursday indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Article continues below this ad. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments...
Evers picks ex-Democratic lawmaker to lead parole commission
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to appoint a former Democratic legislator to lead Wisconsin's parole commission. The governor's office said Friday that he plans to pick former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to serve as chairman of the commission. Erpenbach will replace Christopher Blythe. Evers' spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking details about why Blythe is leaving the position and when Erpenbach would take over.
Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. Article continues below this ad. A ban on conversion therapy was passed...
Shapiro mines agency experience for public safety nominees
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Article continues below this ad. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro...
New Mexico lawmakers seek preschool expansion with oil money
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Leading New Mexico legislators recommended a billion-dollar increase Thursday in annual state spending to expand preschool access and increase mandatory classroom instruction time at K-12 public schools. Article continues below this ad. The budget proposal would increase general fund spending by 12%, or just...
Kansas governor learns COVID test gave her false positive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to return Friday to the Statehouse after learning that a COVID-19 test earlier in the week gave her a false positive result, her office said. Article continues below this ad. Kelly has been working in self-isolation at the governor's residence...
Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The...
Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe
ATLANTA (AP) — Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant
La SALLE, Ill. (AP) — Officials said a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. Article continues below this ad. After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials...
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. Article continues below this ad. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec....
