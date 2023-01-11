ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

notebookcheck.net

Tesla fined for its battery range estimates and fuel cost efficiency calculations in comparison to gas vehicles

The Tesla vehicle battery driving range drops 50.5% in cold weather compared to what it promises, estimate Korean regulators as they imposed a US$2.2 million fine on Elon Musk's carmaker for its misleading range on a charge claims. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - a local consumer watchdog - added exaggerated Supercharger performance estimates as well as faulty fuel-cost comparison with legacy ICE vehicles to the list of grievances in the fine argumentation.
torquenews.com

Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?

Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Robbie Newport

New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile

In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
electrek.co

Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot launches a US hub

StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s opening a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the United States. The new US lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research. StoreDot...
IRVINE, CA
torquenews.com

Nervous About Charging a Tesla? Have No Fear, There Are Plenty of Options!

If you are nervous about buying a Tesla because of charging it, have no fear, there are plenty of options. With Tesla's recent price cuts you might be interested in getting a Model 3 or a Model Y or some other vehicle from Tesla's lineup. In fact, one of the questions I get the most is from people who are nervous about charging a Tesla and not having the options to do it.
RideApart

Scientists Test A Potentially More Stable EV Battery Solution

In 2023, electric vehicle batteries live with certain constraints, due to a variety of reasons. Reliable energy densities that achieve the ranges customers expect require batteries of certain sizes—and of course, certain weights. Battery degradation over charge cycles is also a major concern, both from an engineering standpoint, and also from a vehicle owner standpoint—because buying replacement batteries isn’t cheap.
US News and World Report

Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In

When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?
torquenews.com

Lucid Exceeded Its Production Target By 180 Cars In 2022

Nearly half of Lucid's 2022 output was took place in Q4 as AMP-1 production finally ramps up. Lucid built 7,180 Lucid Air sedans in 2022 with nearly half of that number rolling off the AMP-1 production line in the fourth quarter of the year. After months of delays, parts shortages and personnel changes it seems that Lucid is finding its footing and starting to build cars in significant numbers.
ARIZONA STATE
torquenews.com

iSeeCars Study Shows Ford F-150, Escape Among Top 10 Used Vehicles Sought In 2022

The Ford F-150 pickup and the Escape crossover remained popular vehicles with customers last year as many buyers were forced into the used-car market by high prices. Faced with record prices for fuel and rising interest rates, consumers were forced to look at their vehicle priorities. Let’s face it, new-car prices rose at rates that forced many potential buyers out of the market as they hit prices many couldn’t afford. According to stories late last year, the average new-car payment hit the $1,000 monthly plateau, which drove many buyers out of the new-car market.
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Backed Solid Power Gets DOE Funding For Battery R&D

Over the past couple of years, Ford has invested multiple times in Solid Power, a solid-state battery manufacturer. Many believe that solid-state batteries – which don’t use the liquid electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion batteries, can be lighter, offer greater energy density, and provide more range at a lower cost – are critical to the future development of all-electric vehicles, even if the technology isn’t viable for automotive use yet. Now, Solid Power is set to receive additional funding for its endeavors from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of its $42 million dollar Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon Living (EVs4ALL) program.
greencarjournal.com

Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
OREGON STATE

