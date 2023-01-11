Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Can Tesla Make Use of This Battery Chemistry That is More Efficient Than Lithium?
We have a video showing a sodium battery chemistry that is supposedly 4 times more efficient than Lithium. This comes from the University of Sydney in Australia. New Battery Chemistry 4 Times More Efficient Than Sodium. As the world transition to sustainable energy, Energy storage is going to play more...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla fined for its battery range estimates and fuel cost efficiency calculations in comparison to gas vehicles
The Tesla vehicle battery driving range drops 50.5% in cold weather compared to what it promises, estimate Korean regulators as they imposed a US$2.2 million fine on Elon Musk's carmaker for its misleading range on a charge claims. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - a local consumer watchdog - added exaggerated Supercharger performance estimates as well as faulty fuel-cost comparison with legacy ICE vehicles to the list of grievances in the fine argumentation.
torquenews.com
Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?
Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
Alaskan Woman Told It Will Take Four Years To Replace Her Recalled Chevy Bolt Battery
In unfortunate news for one Alaskan Chevrolet Bolt EV owner, they have been informed that replacing their battery under recall will take around four years. A person wrote to InsideEVs explaining the predicament they have with their 2020 model year car residing in the remote Alaskan town of Sitka. Sitka...
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile
In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
electrek.co
Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot launches a US hub
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s opening a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the United States. The new US lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research. StoreDot...
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
The role of the dealership is changing after years of direct sales from Tesla and a new approach from established automakers.
torquenews.com
Nervous About Charging a Tesla? Have No Fear, There Are Plenty of Options!
If you are nervous about buying a Tesla because of charging it, have no fear, there are plenty of options. With Tesla's recent price cuts you might be interested in getting a Model 3 or a Model Y or some other vehicle from Tesla's lineup. In fact, one of the questions I get the most is from people who are nervous about charging a Tesla and not having the options to do it.
RideApart
Scientists Test A Potentially More Stable EV Battery Solution
In 2023, electric vehicle batteries live with certain constraints, due to a variety of reasons. Reliable energy densities that achieve the ranges customers expect require batteries of certain sizes—and of course, certain weights. Battery degradation over charge cycles is also a major concern, both from an engineering standpoint, and also from a vehicle owner standpoint—because buying replacement batteries isn’t cheap.
US News and World Report
Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In
When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?
torquenews.com
Lucid Exceeded Its Production Target By 180 Cars In 2022
Nearly half of Lucid's 2022 output was took place in Q4 as AMP-1 production finally ramps up. Lucid built 7,180 Lucid Air sedans in 2022 with nearly half of that number rolling off the AMP-1 production line in the fourth quarter of the year. After months of delays, parts shortages and personnel changes it seems that Lucid is finding its footing and starting to build cars in significant numbers.
Big, heavy vehicles are dangerous—and that goes for electric ones, too
The GMC Hummer EV weighs a whopping 9,000 pounds. That's about the same as three regular Honda Civics. GMCA transition to electric vehicles may mean rethinking safety measures.
torquenews.com
iSeeCars Study Shows Ford F-150, Escape Among Top 10 Used Vehicles Sought In 2022
The Ford F-150 pickup and the Escape crossover remained popular vehicles with customers last year as many buyers were forced into the used-car market by high prices. Faced with record prices for fuel and rising interest rates, consumers were forced to look at their vehicle priorities. Let’s face it, new-car prices rose at rates that forced many potential buyers out of the market as they hit prices many couldn’t afford. According to stories late last year, the average new-car payment hit the $1,000 monthly plateau, which drove many buyers out of the new-car market.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Bigger-Than-Price-Cuts Story Is Happening Today at Giga Texas and Is About The Cybertruck
Don't get distracted by all the price cuts on Tesla cars, the real story is the assembly of the 9K-ton Giga Press, happening right now at Giga Texas. In this report I am about to tell you what’s going on with that at Gigafactory Texas and why it’s so important for Tesla and Cybertruck.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Solid Power Gets DOE Funding For Battery R&D
Over the past couple of years, Ford has invested multiple times in Solid Power, a solid-state battery manufacturer. Many believe that solid-state batteries – which don’t use the liquid electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion batteries, can be lighter, offer greater energy density, and provide more range at a lower cost – are critical to the future development of all-electric vehicles, even if the technology isn’t viable for automotive use yet. Now, Solid Power is set to receive additional funding for its endeavors from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of its $42 million dollar Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon Living (EVs4ALL) program.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Expion360 Soars On Launch Of Portable Powerpack Accessory For e360 Lithium-Ion Batteries
Expion360 Inc XPON has launched AURA POWERCAP 600 and AURA POWERCAP 800, the first accessories that can transform its Li-ion batteries into a portable 600-watt or 800-watt powerpack. AURA POWERCAPS convert e360 Li-ion batteries into portable power stations capable of powering numerous 120-volt and 12-volt devices. It also allows an...
