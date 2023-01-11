ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Former Hillsdale County deputy sentenced for misconduct in office

By Katharine Finnerty
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
A former Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office last November.

Todd Barkley, 46, was sentenced to three years probation, 90 days in jail to be suspended and is required to register as a sex offender on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for 15 years. Barkley will also not be allowed to serve as a law enforcement officer in the future.

This case stems from multiple incidents where Barkley coerced a woman he arrested into having sex with him.

“The sentencing of Mr. Barkley makes clear that we will not tolerate misconduct by the men and women who wear the badge and choose to violate their sworn oaths and the law,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release.

Kathy LaRoe
3d ago

Really? Boy that really showed him & other corrupt police officers that when you commit a serious offense you'll just get probation & have to look for another line of work. There definitely should have been some sort of jail time..but I guess it's just the good old boys looking out for their corrupt brother's. If that was some layperson they'd be sitting in jail.

