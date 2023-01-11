Former Hillsdale County deputy sentenced for misconduct in office

A former Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office last November.

Todd Barkley, 46, was sentenced to three years probation, 90 days in jail to be suspended and is required to register as a sex offender on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for 15 years. Barkley will also not be allowed to serve as a law enforcement officer in the future.

This case stems from multiple incidents where Barkley coerced a woman he arrested into having sex with him.

“The sentencing of Mr. Barkley makes clear that we will not tolerate misconduct by the men and women who wear the badge and choose to violate their sworn oaths and the law,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release.

