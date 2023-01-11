Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont grocery stores show egg price uptick
New numbers indicate inflation may be declining, but grocery stores across Vermont still have steep prices for some staple food items. The cost of a dozen eggs has risen substantially within the last couple months. The demand for eggs increased into the new year. The owner of Fern Bridge Farm,...
WCAX
Soaring fuel costs exacerbate weatherization contractor backlog
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - With soaring fuel costs, more people are looking to button up their homes to save money and conserve energy. But good luck trying to find a professional contractor. Some are scheduling upwards of a year and a half out to get the work done. The winter...
WCAX
Farmers can earn money by improving conservation practices
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can now receive funding for their green practices through the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Scott Magnan, a farmer and agricultural business owner in Saint Albans, says data and farming go together. He not only tracks data for his farm for nutrient management and to optimize the operation, but he also tries to help other farmers do the same, ultimately making farming better. “To be able to have some accountability on our farms and be able to produce some efficiencies,” Magnan said.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms
mynbc5.com
Green Mountain Power launching cost-effective solar to aid low-income Vermonters
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Green Mountain Power is looking to get more Vermonters connected with new solar projects around the state. Using federal dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act, low- and moderate-income residents will be eligible for the Shared Solar Program. “These programs are going to help grow clean, renewable...
WCAX
Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband
pv-magazine-usa.com
Green Mountain Power launches solar program for low-income residents
Green Mountain Power (GMP) Green Mountain Power is a utility in Vermont that serves more than 270,000 residential and business customers with electricity that’s 100% carbon free and 78% renewable. It is the first utility in the world to get a B Corp certification, meeting rigorous social, environmental, accountability and transparency standards and committing to use business as a force for good. With the launch of two new programs, GMP aims to bring clean energy to income-qualified customers.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap
vermontbiz.com
Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance
Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
WCAX
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past
WCAX
Vermont utilities hoping to receive FEMA funds for Christmas storm
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA teams have been out assessing damage from the winter storm that left thousands of Vermonters without power Christmas weekend. Vermont Emergency Management last week asked the federal agency for a disaster assessment, saying they had identified at least $2M in costs from nonprofit and municipal utilities. That does not take into account Green Mountain Power’s storm expenses, the largest utility in the state. FEMA is now reviewing the financial records for the nine counties hit by the storm.
WCAX
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne
WCAX
Killington CBD shop offers unique opportunity to see extraction process
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pulling back the curtain on CBD extraction is only one goal for an operation in Killington that hopes to bring transparency to the hemp manufacturing process. Luce Farm CBD opened its doors to retail shoppers in December. While there are CBD manufacturers all across Vermont, the...
a-z-animals.com
Skiing in Vermont: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow
Skiing in Vermont: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow. If you’re a skiing enthusiast looking for the perfect place to hit the slopes, Vermont should definitely be on your radar. Nestled in the northeastern United States, Vermont is known for its stunning natural beauty and abundance of top-notch ski resorts. The state also receives a lot of snowfall during the winter months. So whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, Vermont has something to offer for every level of skier.
WCAX
Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Friday is the deadline to dispute the FCC’s broadband coverage map. Many Vermonters don’t have access to adequate broadband, but a recent FCC map rendition reports the state is 98% covered. That has state lawmakers urging people to take a look at the map and dispute their own property reports.
WCAX
Vermont mayors collaborate on legislative priorities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayors of several Vermont cities are pitching their ideas to Vermont’s legislature. A group of eight mayors from Vermont cities say they need more funding and flexibility to deal with housing, homelessness, mental health, and public transportation in their communities. They say their communities also...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
WCAX
Former copper mine to host archaeological dig
VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town or Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
WCAX
Vt. braces for reduction in SNAP benefits, prepares for debate over universal school meals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont families who have been getting extra money for food assistance as a result of the pandemic will soon see their benefits cut dramatically. Starting in March, officials say SNAP recipients -- or what the state calls 3Squares -- will lose their extra monthly benefits, in some cases from a high of $280 down to less than $100.
