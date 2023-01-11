ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can now receive funding for their green practices through the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Scott Magnan, a farmer and agricultural business owner in Saint Albans, says data and farming go together. He not only tracks data for his farm for nutrient management and to optimize the operation, but he also tries to help other farmers do the same, ultimately making farming better. “To be able to have some accountability on our farms and be able to produce some efficiencies,” Magnan said.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO