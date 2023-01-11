ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont grocery stores show egg price uptick

New numbers indicate inflation may be declining, but grocery stores across Vermont still have steep prices for some staple food items. The cost of a dozen eggs has risen substantially within the last couple months. The demand for eggs increased into the new year. The owner of Fern Bridge Farm,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Soaring fuel costs exacerbate weatherization contractor backlog

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - With soaring fuel costs, more people are looking to button up their homes to save money and conserve energy. But good luck trying to find a professional contractor. Some are scheduling upwards of a year and a half out to get the work done. The winter...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Farmers can earn money by improving conservation practices

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can now receive funding for their green practices through the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Scott Magnan, a farmer and agricultural business owner in Saint Albans, says data and farming go together. He not only tracks data for his farm for nutrient management and to optimize the operation, but he also tries to help other farmers do the same, ultimately making farming better. “To be able to have some accountability on our farms and be able to produce some efficiencies,” Magnan said.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms

The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Updated:...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband

If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. Brattleboro's last independent pharmacy to close.
VERMONT STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Green Mountain Power launches solar program for low-income residents

Green Mountain Power (GMP) Green Mountain Power is a utility in Vermont that serves more than 270,000 residential and business customers with electricity that’s 100% carbon free and 78% renewable. It is the first utility in the world to get a B Corp certification, meeting rigorous social, environmental, accountability and transparency standards and committing to use business as a force for good. With the launch of two new programs, GMP aims to bring clean energy to income-qualified customers.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance

Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past

Ezra Miller takes plea deal in Vermont burglary case - clipped version. Hollywood actor Ezra Miller avoids jail time and agreed to a plea deal, stepping foot in a Vermont courtroom earlier this morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some of Vermont’s mayors are getting together to talk about legislative priorities...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont utilities hoping to receive FEMA funds for Christmas storm

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA teams have been out assessing damage from the winter storm that left thousands of Vermonters without power Christmas weekend. Vermont Emergency Management last week asked the federal agency for a disaster assessment, saying they had identified at least $2M in costs from nonprofit and municipal utilities. That does not take into account Green Mountain Power’s storm expenses, the largest utility in the state. FEMA is now reviewing the financial records for the nine counties hit by the storm.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Skiing in Vermont: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow

Skiing in Vermont: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow. If you’re a skiing enthusiast looking for the perfect place to hit the slopes, Vermont should definitely be on your radar. Nestled in the northeastern United States, Vermont is known for its stunning natural beauty and abundance of top-notch ski resorts. The state also receives a lot of snowfall during the winter months. So whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, Vermont has something to offer for every level of skier.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Friday is the deadline to dispute the FCC’s broadband coverage map. Many Vermonters don’t have access to adequate broadband, but a recent FCC map rendition reports the state is 98% covered. That has state lawmakers urging people to take a look at the map and dispute their own property reports.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont mayors collaborate on legislative priorities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayors of several Vermont cities are pitching their ideas to Vermont’s legislature. A group of eight mayors from Vermont cities say they need more funding and flexibility to deal with housing, homelessness, mental health, and public transportation in their communities. They say their communities also...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Former copper mine to host archaeological dig

VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town or Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
VERSHIRE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy