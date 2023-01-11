Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Max 97 Adds New Colors To The “Athletic Company” Collection
Introduced at the tail end of 2022, the Nike “Athletic Company” collection is comprised of several of the brand’s most important silhouettes, from the Dunk Low to the Air Force 1. Even the Air Max 97 is joining in on the fun, doing so in colors beyond the range’s usual greens and yellows.
Tan And “Black Toe” Styling Lands On The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate
The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate may not be close to dethroning the mainline model in terms of popularity, but the silhouette has become a go-to option for women with an affinity for fashion-boldness. Recently, the model emerged in a tan and black color combination. Akin to the Air Jordan...
Premium Goods’ Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Is Inspired By Timeless Jewelry
Jennifer Ford opening up Premium Goods in her hometown of Houston in 2004 out of a desire to bring a boutique shopping experience to her fellow Texans. Since then, the locale has mostly kept to itself, but it’s launching 2023 with two pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
The WMNS Air Jordan 11 Low CMFT Mirrors Its Early “Cement Grey” Efforts
While the Air Jordan 11 Low CMFT won’t be overtaking the overwhelming popularity centered around the original tooling of its 1996 proposition anytime soon, the strategically cushioned silhouette continues to expand the Beaverton-based brand’s women’s-exclusive offerings. Mimicking this upcoming spring’s OG low-top, a glossy patent leather mudguard...
The Nike Air Max Penny Is Cool And Calm With “Pure Platinum”
Alongside the collaborative aid of Social Status, Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny has been privy to a raucous revitalization alongside the return of OG casts and hues. From the 90s-concocted pair’s iconic “Home”, “All-Star” and “Orlando” scheme, an unbeknownst greyscale composition extends over Hardaway’s first signature silhouette impersonating that of a 2005 release.
“Burnished Teal” Adds The Nike Air More Uptempo To The Swooshes Latest Collection
Every few months The Swoosh employs an all-new inline colorway collection to stretch across the brand’s diverse lifestyle offerings. From the Nike Dunk Low to Charles Barkley’s Nike Air Max CB 94, a burnished finish is beginning to harken across a myriad of disparate silhouettes, now connecting atop the Nike Air More Uptempo.
Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her”
The past handful of years have been good to women obsessed with sneakers as companies like NIKE, Inc. have dedicated more time and energy to exclusive releases for them. The latest – the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” – finally launches on Jan. 14 after initial rumors propped up in June 2022.
adidas Y-3 Gives The Superstar A Stealthy Makeover
Yohji Yamamoto has been releasing his interpretation of footwear through the adidas Y-3 imprint since the early aughts. In addition to original designs, the Japanese creative has been adding his own spin to classic silhouettes from the Three Stripes archive, among them, the Superstar. Unlike previous iterations from the storied...
This Upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low Is Constructed Almost Entirely Out Of Suede
From a collaboration with Jarritos to a rumored sequel to the iconic “Heineken” Dunk, Nike SB is in store for quite the year. Inline releases, too, are soon to ramp up, starting with this colorful, suede-constructed Dunk Low. Unlike what we’re accustomed to from its mainline counterparts, this...
The Next Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Split” Dresses Up In Green, Grey, And Off-White Shades
The Nike Dunk Low “Split,” which was introduced only a few days post-New Years, would be one of the first in a long line of reveals, which spanned silhouettes like the Dunk High as well as the Air Force 1 Low. And now, as revealed this week, the collection will also feature not just one but two colorways of the Air Force 1 Mid.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
The Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” Is Scheduled To Return On May 13
Last seen in 2012, the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” is finally set to retro on May 13. Over the last decade, the silhouette has been rumored to return ad nauseam, but it seems Jordan Brand has finally put things into motion to reissue the “Black/White/Tour Yellow” covered pair that debuted in 2006. Dimensions of the sneaker haven’t been disclosed by the brand nor by those with early pairs of the Air Jordan, but it’s likely the model follows Tinker Hatfield’s blueprint from 1989 closer than past retros – namely in the forefoot area. “Tour Yellow” flair appears underneath the tongue mesh, via plastic eyelets, detailing on the tongue, and throughout the midsole, harkening back to a time during which non-Chicago Bulls color schemes on Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers wasn’t commonplace. Jumpman logos are featured on the spine in a stark “White” look, further differentiating the “Thunder” ensemble from those that predated it. Lastly, the shoe box is given an updated look from the last time the pair dropped.
Born x Raised Has a Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration on the Way
2023 is looking up for and its SB label as there are plans in place to release a sizable amount of exciting footwear collaborations. The Swoosh division already has a two-piece pack coming with Run the Jewels and a thirst-quenching team-up with Mexican beverage company Jarritos, and now it’s expanding its wings with a Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low.
Beyonce’s IVY PARK Revamps The adidas Top Ten 2000
Following the debut of the latest IVY PARK pack titled “IVYTOPIA” this past summer, Beyonce is now transitioning to a relatively untouched realm of the Three Stripes’ extensive catalog for her activewear brand to assimilate with. Introduced via the feet of Kobe Bryant at the turn of the millennium, the adidas Top Ten 2000 now receives a blissful fashion-forward treatment from Queen B.
A Split “Bred” Makeover Covers This Nike Air Force 1 Mid
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has historically been ridiculed, but it’s played an important part in expanding Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s reach. Recently, the mid-top option emerged in an ensemble rooted in an ongoing “Split” collection. Akin to Nike Dunk offerings of the past,...
A “Better Scarlet” Heel Shines On The adidas UltraBOOST 1.0
For a half decade the original adidas UltraBOOST remained untouched as the Three Stripes brand toiled with subliminal tooling updates that paled in comparison to that of its OG construction and cushioning. Following the silhouettes return to familiar casts and colorways, a reversion to its debut name has proffered with it a slate of all-new offerings.
Andersson Bell Plays Around With Color For Their Collaborative ASICS GEL-Sonoma 15-50
Back in 2021, Andersson Bell teamed up with ASICS for the very first time, upgrading the GEL-1090 with a secondary, hiking-inspired lace system. And though they employed a design very similar for their subsequent HN2-S Protoblast, the South Korean label’s s third collaborative effort with the Japanese footwear brand — a trio of GEL-Sonoma 15-50s — is set to be a mild departure.
A Multitude Of Brown Shades Cover The New Balance 990v2 Made In USA
Most recently undergoing the knife of Salehe Bembury, the New Balance 990v2 continues to maintain its relevancy thanks to a handful of collaborators alongside Teddy Santis’ continued inclusion of the silhouette within the brand’s Made In USA collection. Currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, varying shades of brown outfit the latest installation in the Aimé Leon Dore owner’s inline collection with the Boston-based brand.
Where To Buy The Nike Dunk Low “Montreal Bagel”
Since its inception, the Nike Dunk Low has drawn inspiration for new styles from virtually every facet of life and corner of the world. For its latest ensemble, Peter Moore’s iconic design has taken to Montreal bagels, with the pair dropping on Jan. 17. The entirety of the leather...
