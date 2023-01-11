Read full article on original website
Amy Arlotta
2d ago
I Pray that Every Animal in the Shelter Gets Adopted, by Loving Families that the Precious Furbabies can Live with, and Love With, fur the Rest of Their Lives. ❤️🙏🏻🐶🐱🐾❤️🙏🏻
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEphrata, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter BluesMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Highlights from Dining at Harvest Seasonal Grill: Wine Flight, Korean BBQ Wraps and Local ProduceMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
abc27.com
Junior Sheep Breeding Contest at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to a close, abc27’s Valerie Pritchett visited the Junior Breeding Sheep contest. The Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Katie
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Katie is a 13-year-old, 5-pound Chihuahua owned by Diane Carroll in Annville. “I fostered Katie when she was just 1 year old due to trouble her previous owner got into...
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
wtae.com
Pennsylvania woman celebrates 104th birthday
Thursday was a special day for a Pennsylvania woman. Arlene Moser celebrated her 104th birthday and shared her secret to a long life. "The good Lord's not ready for me yet and the devil doesn't want me." The retirement community where Arlene has lived for the last 16 years had...
abc27.com
Celebrate National Gluten-Free Day with these Midstate restaurants
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Jan. 13 is National Gluten-Free Day and to celebrate, abc27 has compiled a list of some of the top-rated Gluten-Free restaurants throughout the Midstate, according to Yelp. These locations are listed as gluten-free, however, please consult with the restaurant beforehand if you have a severe gluten...
abc27.com
Midstate farms named ‘Century Farms’ at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recognized eight farm families at the 2023 PA Farm Show whose farms were named “Century Farms.”. Farms in Adams, Bucks, Carbon, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties were honored with the title. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking for help from public on turkeys
The Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to know more about the behavior and habits of the state’s wild turkeys. To assist in their research, the Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report sightings of flocks of turkeys to include the date and location. The information will be used to trap the turkeys and put bands on their legs so they can be tracked.
2023 seedling sales now open for Pennsylvanians
(WTAJ) — It might be winter but spring will be here before we know it and landowners can already start planning to help wildlife and beyond with tree and shrub seedlings. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun selling seedlings for 2023 to the public. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for […]
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
WGAL
PA Department of Agriculture warns to keep chicken flocks indoors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There have been no new cases of avian flu in Pennsylvania since an outbreak in Lancaster County in October. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says the threat is still real. Plenty of animals have been featured at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but one well-known farm animal was...
The butterflies and the bees: Insects of the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When most people think of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, they’ll think of animals like cows and horses. But some much smaller creatures are also part of the Farm Show, and they also play an important role in agriculture. “Butterflies pollinate a lot,” said David Folk, co-owner of Folk’s Butterfly Farm. “Corn […]
WVNT-TV
Pennsylvania man found sleeping in stolen car faces extradition from West Virginia
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a man from Pennsylvania is facing extradition from Fayette County after he was arrested during an early Saturday morning welfare check. In a Facebook post from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, it was...
Pennsylvania professor makes one ‘shell’ of a discovery | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
iheart.com
Egg Prices Continue to Increase
(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
abc27.com
Garage opens in Harrisburg providing repairs to veterans, less fortunate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business opened in Harrisburg on Thursday, Jan. 12. Good Karma Garage is a nonprofit organization that provides car repairs and inspections free of additional charge to working-class people and disabled individuals and veterans. The business was started in 2021 by Jeffery Case, a Coast guard veteran, out of a friend’s garage to help neighbors who were struggling financially.
abc27.com
Match 6 jackpot winning ticket sold in York County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.66 million from the Thursday, Jan. 12 drawing was sold in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket correctly matched all 6 winning numbers and was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln...
Experts: Dog flu hasn't hit Western Pennsylvania, but precautions are good idea
A highly contagious respiratory disease targeting dogs has shown up in at least nine states, including Pennsylvania, in recent months, and it’s raising concern among those who work with dogs in the Pittsburgh area. But, while Becky Morrow, a veterinarian and founder of Frankie’s Friends, a nonprofit animal rescue...
Comments / 4