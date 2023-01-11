(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.

