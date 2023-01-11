You may be owed a fortune and not even know it. Unclaimed property in California refers to any financial asset that has been abandoned or forgotten by its owner. This can include wages, bank accounts, stocks, insurance policies, tax refunds, and even safe deposit box contents. The California State Controller's Office is responsible for holding and safeguarding this unclaimed property until it is claimed by the rightful owner or their heir.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO