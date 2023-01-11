Read full article on original website
Related
Your one-time payment up to $1,050 from the state could be coming in February
The California Franchise Tax Board just released some new information regarding the Middle Class Tax Refund which is sending out payments up to $1,050 to some qualifying residents. (source)
California Extends Inflation Relief Issuing 460K+ More In Stimulus
California has decided to extend its inflation relief program in order to send out the remaining Middle-Class Tax Refunds. The inflation relief payments were announced in the summer of 2022 and started going out in October, but they will continue being sent out through the end of February.
orangeandbluepress.com
MCTR Update: California Residents to Receive $1,050 Direct Deposits This Week
The Franchise Tax Board released two new updates for those expecting Middle-Class Tax Refunds. 460,000 direct deposits are to hit bank accounts this week; these payments are for people needing additional reviews. Depending on the review results, it can take three to five days for payments to appear in bank accounts.
California extends payment for Middle Class Tax Refunds to February
STATEWIDE – California has extended its timeframe for issuing payments for the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR), a one-time payment to provide rising cost relief to Californians. The state expects to continue sending payments until mid-February.
actionnewsnow.com
Californians report stolen Middle Class Tax Refunds
CHICO, Calif. - If you haven't received your California Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, be patient. The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) said they plan to issue 460,000 direct deposits this week, and some refunds by direct deposit and debit card will be distributed through the middle of February.
Last chance for stimulus payment up to $1,050 from the state
The state of California still is still sending out stimulus money through the Middle Class Tax Refund, but less than one billion dollars is left. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source)
sfstandard.com
The Feds Gave the Bay Area a Tax Extension. Now California Is, Too
Storm-ravaged Californians officially got a month-long tax filing extension from the Internal Revenue Service this week—and now the state is following suit. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that any taxpayers impacted by the ongoing winter weather now have until May 15 to file, conveniently bringing the state in line with the federal extension. And while it’s likely cold comfort to anyone who lost their belongings to flooding, Californians are also eligible to claim a deduction for destroyed property.
countynewscenter.com
Protect your EBT Cards
As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
foxla.com
California inflation relief payments: Remaining debit cards delayed until February
LOS ANGELES - If you still have yet to receive your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state, it looks like you'll have to wait a little longer than expected. The California Franchise Tax Board says the remaining debit cards for eligible Californians will now be disbursed through February 4. The previous date announced for final payments was Jan. 14.
Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any
Tax returns are used by the state government to send Californians money. But some of the people who could most use the money don’t get it — if their incomes are low, they may not be required to file taxes, and if they choose not to, they might miss out.
California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?
(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License”, abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone. The […]
Were you impacted by the California storms? Here’s how you can file for disaster loss on your tax returns
(KTXL) — Californians who were impacted by the recent winter storms will be able to claim a deduction for disaster loss on their tax returns, according to the Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Whether it’s more time to file you’re taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been […]
Unclaimed Property in California: Could You Be Sitting on a Fortune Without Even Knowing It?
You may be owed a fortune and not even know it. Unclaimed property in California refers to any financial asset that has been abandoned or forgotten by its owner. This can include wages, bank accounts, stocks, insurance policies, tax refunds, and even safe deposit box contents. The California State Controller's Office is responsible for holding and safeguarding this unclaimed property until it is claimed by the rightful owner or their heir.
Digital IDs could arrive for Californians this spring. Here’s how they’ll work
California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke about the future of digital driver's licenses in the state when sharing his new budget proposal in Sacramento this week.
California employers now required to include salary range on job postings
STATEWIDE – California employers will now have to include the salary range on job postings when seeking workers to hire. California’s Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act – SB 1162, aims to to reduce gender and racial pay gaps.
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
newsantaana.com
L.A. man who built equipment to steal your credit card info at gas stations sentenced
SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced today to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan, age 40, admitted in his plea agreement that he built “skimmers”—customized electronic...
Is there any way to get repaid for food lost during a power outage?
If you had to throw away everything in the fridge after a long power outage, is there any way to recoup those costs? Here's what 7 On Your Side found out.
Fox40
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As many utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65...
Comments / 4