California State

Californians report stolen Middle Class Tax Refunds

CHICO, Calif. - If you haven't received your California Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, be patient. The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) said they plan to issue 460,000 direct deposits this week, and some refunds by direct deposit and debit card will be distributed through the middle of February.
R.A. Heim

Last chance for stimulus payment up to $1,050 from the state

The state of California still is still sending out stimulus money through the Middle Class Tax Refund, but less than one billion dollars is left. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source)
sfstandard.com

The Feds Gave the Bay Area a Tax Extension. Now California Is, Too

Storm-ravaged Californians officially got a month-long tax filing extension from the Internal Revenue Service this week—and now the state is following suit. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that any taxpayers impacted by the ongoing winter weather now have until May 15 to file, conveniently bringing the state in line with the federal extension. And while it’s likely cold comfort to anyone who lost their belongings to flooding, Californians are also eligible to claim a deduction for destroyed property.
countynewscenter.com

Protect your EBT Cards

As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
FOX40

California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?

(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License”, abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone. The […]
Dylan Barket

Unclaimed Property in California: Could You Be Sitting on a Fortune Without Even Knowing It?

You may be owed a fortune and not even know it. Unclaimed property in California refers to any financial asset that has been abandoned or forgotten by its owner. This can include wages, bank accounts, stocks, insurance policies, tax refunds, and even safe deposit box contents. The California State Controller's Office is responsible for holding and safeguarding this unclaimed property until it is claimed by the rightful owner or their heir.
KCRA.com

2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
