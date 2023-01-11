St. Louis Veterinary Clinic Robbed of Drugs at Gunpoint
Yesterday evening as the City Paws Veterinary Clinic in Southwest Garden was closing down, police say four to five men entered the building brandishing weapons, intent on robbing the business of controlled substances.
According to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department incident report, the suspects ordered everyone to the rear of the clinic at gunpoint.
The suspects then ordered the staff open the locker where controlled substances are stored.
After taking medication and money, the suspects fled the scene in a maroon SUV, according to police.
No one was injured in the robbery. The SLMPD says an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
According to the New York Times , the fentanyl being sold on the streets in some parts of the country is increasingly being cut with animal tranquilizers.
