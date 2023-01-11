Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Portion of I-29 Narrowing in Buchanan County Wednesday
Repairs to damaged guardrail will narrow a section of Interstate 29 in Buchanan County Wednesday. Contractors from Superior Rail System, LLC., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin in the passing lane between mile markers 46.4 and 46.2, then switch to the driving lane. Repairs will begin at...
nodawaynews.com
MPR approves youth scholarship program
The scholarship program for Maryville youth was approved at the Maryville Park and Recreation board’s December 19 meeting. Any child needing financial assistance, or that doesn’t have the means to participate in a MPR program or activity is eligible. Any individual youth MPR program participant is eligible, and individuals may apply twice per calendar year per child, with one sport/activity per season allowed.
nodawaynews.com
Health department releases monthly food reports
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of December. North Nodaway High School, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority. Inspection date: December 6. Criticals: None. Non-criticals: None. North Nodaway Elementary, 201 East 6th Street, Pickering, high priority. Inspection date: December 6. Criticals: None.
nodawaynews.com
Pride Lions make donations at Christmas
The Maryville Pride Lions Club recently celebrated Christmas at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum. As part of the festivities, the Lions donated $750 to the historical society to use for winter utilities.
nodawaynews.com
Community invited to annual MLK Celebration Week activities at Northwest
Northwest Missouri State University will commemorate the work of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual Celebration Week, beginning Monday, January 16. “Dr. King was and is a very influential figure in our history,” Dr. Justin Mallett, the assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion at Northwest, said. “It is important for all of us to come together to share in the vision that Dr. King had for this entire country.”
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time period
The Slatten House is also referred to as Slatten Thousand Acres. It's located near Bethany, Missouri in Harrison County. The Italianate house sits on a square of 1,000 acres. The history of this property being passed down from generation to generation has so much to say in itself. The home is now privately owned.
nodawaynews.com
‘Make It Maryville’ soars into new year
The Make It Maryville board is preparing to build upon its 2022 successes during the new year, said Holly Kay Cronk, chairperson. Make It Maryville sponsored two open houses in 2022 with 28 businesses participating in the fall; a Makers Market in October; the Maryville Market which combined crafts and farmers market, Saturdays, June through September; and the inaugural year of the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival. At Christmas, the organization sponsored the Tour of Lights and the Christmas movie matinee at The Hangar.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
nodawaynews.com
Gary Lincoln
Gary Wayne Lincoln, 59, Burlington Jct., died Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Village Care Center, Maryville. He was born May 24, 1963, in St. Joseph, to Glen Leroy and Charlotte Emily Brandon Lincoln. Mr. Lincoln was in meat marketing for over 30 years. Mr. Lincoln’s body has been cremated....
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
Investigation continues in million dollar Buchanan County meth busts
An investigation continues after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force made two methamphetamine busts last week, taking meth off the street valued at an estimated $1.25 million. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says members of the strike force first seized 25 pounds of meth as well as guns in the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Atchison Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – An Atchison man is in jail today after getting arrested on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County Wednesday. At 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 43- year-old Derrick L. Moore who was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of the Leavenworth County Sherriff’s Office.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville Wrestling hosts quad
The Maryville Spoofhounds girls and boys wrestling teams hosted Savannah, Cameron and Lafayette on January 6 at Maryville High School. The Spoofhounds fell to Cameron 18-61, and to Lafayette 36-46. The Spoofhounds did not wrestle the Savannah team.
northwestmoinfo.com
Quitman Woman Injured in Nodaway County Crash Monday Afternoon
A Quitman woman suffered injuries in a Monday afternoon accident in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on Highway 113, a mile north of Quitman, as 80-year-old Donna L. Younglove drove southbound. Troopers say Younglove crested a hill, went off the west side of the...
Kan. couple accused of ID theft, burglary jailed on new allegations
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a couple arrested in October for alleged burglary on new allegations. Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, police arrested 32-year-old Mary C. McDonald and 30-year-old Jacob Camp of Atchison in the 900 block Unity on a Community Corrections detain order and a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
