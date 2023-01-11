ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skidmore, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Portion of I-29 Narrowing in Buchanan County Wednesday

Repairs to damaged guardrail will narrow a section of Interstate 29 in Buchanan County Wednesday. Contractors from Superior Rail System, LLC., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin in the passing lane between mile markers 46.4 and 46.2, then switch to the driving lane. Repairs will begin at...
nodawaynews.com

MPR approves youth scholarship program

The scholarship program for Maryville youth was approved at the Maryville Park and Recreation board’s December 19 meeting. Any child needing financial assistance, or that doesn’t have the means to participate in a MPR program or activity is eligible. Any individual youth MPR program participant is eligible, and individuals may apply twice per calendar year per child, with one sport/activity per season allowed.
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Health department releases monthly food reports

The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of December. North Nodaway High School, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority. Inspection date: December 6. Criticals: None. Non-criticals: None. North Nodaway Elementary, 201 East 6th Street, Pickering, high priority. Inspection date: December 6. Criticals: None.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Pride Lions make donations at Christmas

The Maryville Pride Lions Club recently celebrated Christmas at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum. As part of the festivities, the Lions donated $750 to the historical society to use for winter utilities.
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Community invited to annual MLK Celebration Week activities at Northwest

Northwest Missouri State University will commemorate the work of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual Celebration Week, beginning Monday, January 16. “Dr. King was and is a very influential figure in our history,” Dr. Justin Mallett, the assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion at Northwest, said. “It is important for all of us to come together to share in the vision that Dr. King had for this entire country.”
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

‘Make It Maryville’ soars into new year

The Make It Maryville board is preparing to build upon its 2022 successes during the new year, said Holly Kay Cronk, chairperson. Make It Maryville sponsored two open houses in 2022 with 28 businesses participating in the fall; a Makers Market in October; the Maryville Market which combined crafts and farmers market, Saturdays, June through September; and the inaugural year of the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival. At Christmas, the organization sponsored the Tour of Lights and the Christmas movie matinee at The Hangar.
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County

(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Gary Lincoln

Gary Wayne Lincoln, 59, Burlington Jct., died Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Village Care Center, Maryville. He was born May 24, 1963, in St. Joseph, to Glen Leroy and Charlotte Emily Brandon Lincoln. Mr. Lincoln was in meat marketing for over 30 years. Mr. Lincoln’s body has been cremated....
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition

Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Atchison Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

(ST JOSEPH, MO) – An Atchison man is in jail today after getting arrested on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County Wednesday. At 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 43- year-old Derrick L. Moore who was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of the Leavenworth County Sherriff’s Office.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville Wrestling hosts quad

The Maryville Spoofhounds girls and boys wrestling teams hosted Savannah, Cameron and Lafayette on January 6 at Maryville High School. The Spoofhounds fell to Cameron 18-61, and to Lafayette 36-46. The Spoofhounds did not wrestle the Savannah team.
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Quitman Woman Injured in Nodaway County Crash Monday Afternoon

A Quitman woman suffered injuries in a Monday afternoon accident in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on Highway 113, a mile north of Quitman, as 80-year-old Donna L. Younglove drove southbound. Troopers say Younglove crested a hill, went off the west side of the...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kan. couple accused of ID theft, burglary jailed on new allegations

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a couple arrested in October for alleged burglary on new allegations. Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, police arrested 32-year-old Mary C. McDonald and 30-year-old Jacob Camp of Atchison in the 900 block Unity on a Community Corrections detain order and a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS

