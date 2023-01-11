The Make It Maryville board is preparing to build upon its 2022 successes during the new year, said Holly Kay Cronk, chairperson. Make It Maryville sponsored two open houses in 2022 with 28 businesses participating in the fall; a Makers Market in October; the Maryville Market which combined crafts and farmers market, Saturdays, June through September; and the inaugural year of the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival. At Christmas, the organization sponsored the Tour of Lights and the Christmas movie matinee at The Hangar.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO