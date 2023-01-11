Read full article on original website
Related
Kotaku
Released Today, The Last Google Stadia Game Is A Piece Of History
If you haven’t heard, Google Stadia is shutting down and closing shop next week. But before the never-quite-successful game streaming service dies, it has provided one neat (and free) little gift you can only play for a few days before it all goes offline. Launched back in 2019, Google...
CNET
Play Storytelling Puzzle Game Illustrated Now on Apple Arcade
Illustrated, a puzzle game that has you piece together works of art and tells the story of each piece, is now available in Apple Arcade. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Polygon
PS Plus Extra’s January games include Back 4 Blood, Dragon Ball, and DMC
Left 4 Dead spiritual successor Back 4 Blood for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 leads the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus’ Extra tier of downloadable titles in January. It’s available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17. Other games available to Extra-level subscribers on that day include Dragon Ball FighterZ for PS4 and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition for PS5, Sony announced Wednesday.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
game-news24.com
The Card of the Pokemon. P.S. 37: Full Art Regis
In November 2022, Pokemon TCG released the last series from the Sword and Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield Silver Tempest, was announced on September 9th, 2022. This is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it takes the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger with its trainers to adapt cards fromVMAX Climax. The prestigious Sword & Shield Silver Tempestalso continues Radiant Pokemon and the Trainer Gallery, which includes rare characters, Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Sword & Shield Brilliant Stars. As long as you appreciate the artwork, discuss the address of the card’s point of view in the set and what certain elements of the expansion may be in line with the future of the Pokemon TCG. Today, I’m continuing the Full Art section of Sword & Shield Silver Tempest.
Playstation 5 update will include Discord support, Cloud streaming
The upcoming PlayStation 5 update will include full Discord integration, as well as cloud streaming, according to some sources. This integration has been in the works since 2021. Insider Gaming’s sources gave information regarding the 7.00 update coming to the PlayStation 5 in March of 2023. The sources stated that...
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
NME
Bill Gates says the metaverse isn’t “revolutionary” but thinks AI will be
Bill Gates has said that he doesn’t think the metaverse has been “revolutionary” in the way he claims AI will be, and revealed that his code hasn’t been shipped with a Microsoft product since 1985. The Microsoft founder’s comments were made during a Reddit Q&A yesterday...
Polygon
What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?
Players can pick up First Class Trouble, Gamedec — Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout, which are free to download, play, and keep from the Epic Games Store, beginning Thursday, Jan. 12. First Class Trouble, from developer Invisible Walls, is a survival and social deduction game (presented in third-person perspective)....
gameskinny.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Can You Breed Charizard?
Wondering if you can breed Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? We answer that question and give more info on the fan-favorite in this guide. Pokemon breeding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a feature that allows players to create powerful and unique Pokemon. And one of those you may be wondering about is Charizard. So can you breed the adorable firebreather in Scarlet and Violet? Read on to find out.
Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Now that the "Nioh" franchise is behind it, developer Team Ninja is steadily approaching its March 3, 2023 release date for "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty." While the title will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, it's also aiming to blow players away on Xbox and PC Game Pass.
IGN
New PS5 Update Prepares PlayStation Console For DualSense Edge Controller - IGN Daily Fix
We got a new #PS5 software update available for download, and it’s a hefty boy - it’s just over 1GB. With this patch, you’ll get the software requirements needed to get the DualSense Edge operable on your console. The DualSense Edge is the pro controller PlayStation is releasing later this month for #PlayStation5, and if you’re hoping to get it working on your console, you’ll have to download the 6.50 patch so that it’ll properly sync up with everything. In other news, there’s a bunch of Pokemon card thefts happening in Japan, according to the Japan Times. And finally, if you’re a Netflix subscriber, the streaming service is offering up TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on mobile!
Microsoft And Bethesda Will Preview The Next Must-Play Xbox Games On January 25
Microsoft has scheduled an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct event for January, and it's going to be a busy affair. In its press note, the team teases that the showcase will offer "an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass over the next few months." Notably, it will be the creators and developers of the titles that will be talking about upcoming game content, as well as IPs that are currently in development.
NPR's most anticipated video games of 2023
2023 would be a notable year for video games on the strength of a Tears of the Kingdom release alone. But that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild follow-up isn't the only massive title delayed by the pandemic to have a credible release date in the coming months. Here are the games our staff most look forward to, in order of when they (should) come out.
Why Microsoft's Developer_Direct is the perfect modern show format Xbox needs
Microsoft is building up a new showcase format for its gaming properties, and this could be the transparency and immediacy Xbox needs for today's marketing environment.
Polygon
How The Last of Us became ‘the greatest story that has ever been told in video games’
The Last of Us launched in 2013 on PS3 as a prestige narrative experience. The game was developed by Naughty Dog, a studio that had been crucial in setting the standard for story-centric games that emulated a traditional Hollywood format. Its Uncharted games mimicked the spectacle of adventure films by way of Nathan Drake, an Indiana Jones type with the luck of John McClane. But The Last of Us saw the studio pivot from blockbuster action into a genre that dominated the early 2000s — the dystopia — and in the process brought the quality of prestige TV drama to video games. The game was so perfectly timed to the moment, its reach has become inescapable ever since.
Apple’s faulty ‘Crash Detection’ feature dials 911 when skiers take a tumble
It’s a slippery slope. Apple’s new, overly-sensitive iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models and three Apple Watch editions are made to alert authorities when its owner gets into a serious accident — but are now dialing 911 even for inconsequential skiing stumbles. Since the beginning of ski season, a crash detection feature has caused 911 centers near ski mountains to be overwhelmed with accidental, automated calls from fallen skiers’ and snowboarders’ phones and watches. Upstate New York’s Greene County 911 center – which fields calls from popular ski destinations Windham and Hunter Mountains – saw a 22 percent surge in hang-ups, open...
Comments / 0