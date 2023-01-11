Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Velma’ trailer hints at the pairing we’ve all been shipping for decades
Jinkies! The trailer for HBO’s Velma series just dropped and mystery isn’t Dinkley’s only mistress. In October of last year, after what seemed to be an eternity, Velma Dinkley was confirmed to be canonically queer in the VOD animated film Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! In a short snippet, Velma meets fashion designer Coco Diablo and instantly falls head over heels. While it isn’t the first indication Scooby-Doo fans have ever had that Velma is gay, the interaction still well and truly cemented the fact for all the naysayers out there. Now, Velma isn’t just a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she’s also a POC, as shown in HBO’s new spin-off solo series. They’re scoring brownie points on the representation front, that’s certain enough.
ComicBook
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer
Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
HBO Max's 'Velma' Is a Reimagined Origin Story — Is It Suitable for Kids?
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of Velma. In the wise words of critically acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, "Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre for kids, it's a medium." We wholeheartedly agree with this sentiment since there is more animated content targeted toward adult audiences than ever, including the brand-new HBO Max series Velma.
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Joaquin Phoenix's Beau Is Afraid Trailer Seemingly Opens A Violent, Cartoon Multiverse
Joaquin Phoenix is entering a violent, cartoon multiverse in Beau Is Afraid; and fear never looked so colorful.
epicstream.com
Is Evil Dead Rise a Reboot or a Sequel?
A brand-new Evil Dead movie will be tearing its way into theaters this year, titled Evil Dead Rise (2023). It's the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise, but the brand-new trailer doesn't offer any clue as to whether or not it's connected to any of the previous movies. So, is Evil Dead Rise a reboot or a sequel?
10 of the creepiest dolls in horror movies and TV history
Megan, a new lifelike doll, is sweeping the internet as part of the film "M3GAN." She's not the first scary doll to grace our screens.
That’s All, Folks! HBO Max Removes Hundreds Episodes of ‘Looney Tunes’ and ‘The Flintstones’ as Cost-Cutting Blitz Continues
As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!” HBO Max welcomed the new year with the removal of the cartoon classics Looney Tunes and The Flintstones as part of their highly-criticized Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The streamer removed Seasons 16-31 of Looney Tunes and Seasons 4-6 of The Flintstones on Sat., Dec. 31, Variety confirmed. This change comes with good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of both programs still remain on the streaming giant. The first fifteen seasons of Looney Tunes are currently available to stream on HBO Max, totaling 225 shorts dating back to 1930. (Vulture...
Popculture
Totally Forgotten Owen Wilson Movie Charts in Netflix's Top 10
Owen Wilson may best be known for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and last year's Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, but it is another title from his long list of credits that is making waves with Netflix viewers. After joining the streamer's content catalogue last month, the 2015 action thriller No Escape jumped into Netflix's Top 10 movies streaming chart, al while generating plenty of buzz online.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Movies Since 2020 So Far, According to IMDb
The year 2020 marked the rise of a worldwide pandemic, which continued through 2021 and 2022. Despite this, the difficulties of the situation did not stop filmmakers from doing what they love the most: making movies. Compiled from the best of and highest-rated movies lists on IMDb, we have narrowed...
A sequel to the movie "Twister" is coming July 2024
A release date for the sequel of Twister has been announced and will come to theatres on July 19, 2024. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will team up to develop the sequel titled Twisters with co-financing of the film from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant has written the script for this new sequel. Universal and Amblin Entertainment were originally talking to director Joseph Kosinski to direct this movie, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, but he passed on the offer to continue work on a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt according to Kevin Fraser of JoBlo. It has recently been announced that Lee Isaac Chung, who directed Minari will likely be the director of this film.
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Costume From Axed HBO Max Movie
Leslie Grace rang in the new year by sharing a few new peeks at what was to be her big DCU debut, as Batgirl. Grace on Sunday posted a video to Instagram (embedded down below) which recapped her year-gone-by, and it included several BTS photos/clips of her time filming Batgirl, which in August wound up getting unceremoniously removed from Warner Bros. Discovery’s schedule — forever. “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace wrote, presumably alluding to the roller coaster ride that was to be her superhero debut. “my gratitude and love...
msn.com
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
Jamie Lee Curtis Perfectly Honors Her Viral Reaction To Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globe
Curtis' excitement for her co-star's win earned wide praise on social media.
Polygon
Yellowjackets season 2 trailer brings Elijah Wood and more bad vibes
Arriving at the tail end of 2021, Yellowjackets kept us hooked and became one of our favorite new shows of 2022. It’s a twisty mystery-thriller about a high school girls soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness and descends into cannibal madness; the show flashes back and forth between the teen girls and their future adult selves, who are still coping with the secrets of what they did 25 years later. It’s a hell of a hook for a show, and if the first, brief trailer for season 2 is any indication, Yellowjackets isn’t going to let up any time soon.
Polygon
Strong Bad’s back with a video tribute to Homestar Runner’s Trogdor
Homestar Runner was a series of Flash animations created by brothers Mike Chapman and Matt Chapman. Homestar Runner was the site’s namesake, but it was his frenemy, Strong Bad, that stole the show. Strong Bad wore boxing gloves and a luchador mask as he answered emails and hung out with his best friend, a weird little guy named The Cheat. One of Strong Bad’s most endearing inventions was Trogdor the Burninator, an S-shaped dragon with one very strong muscular arm.
CNET
All the Batman Movies Ranked, From Terrible to Triumphant
That's right everyone, it's time. We're ranking every available Batman movie, from worst to best. You probably know what's number one, but expect a few surprises behind that. No prizes for guessing what's at the bottom of the pile... 13. Batman & Robin (1997) This came out when I was...
Polygon
How The Last of Us became ‘the greatest story that has ever been told in video games’
The Last of Us launched in 2013 on PS3 as a prestige narrative experience. The game was developed by Naughty Dog, a studio that had been crucial in setting the standard for story-centric games that emulated a traditional Hollywood format. Its Uncharted games mimicked the spectacle of adventure films by way of Nathan Drake, an Indiana Jones type with the luck of John McClane. But The Last of Us saw the studio pivot from blockbuster action into a genre that dominated the early 2000s — the dystopia — and in the process brought the quality of prestige TV drama to video games. The game was so perfectly timed to the moment, its reach has become inescapable ever since.
