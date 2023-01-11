GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.

LILBURN, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO