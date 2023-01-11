Read full article on original website
Darnell Williams
2d ago
His life was nothing … to be honest people are into the street life not into being a law biding citizen. They think of clubbing and money sex driving and alcohol. That’s it ain’t got no job want to live off assistance al their lives. That’s all nothing else but trouble … that’s why it’s crime everywhere
WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect. Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
Attempted robbery leads to teenager being fatally shot outside gas station
On Jan. 10, a teenage boy was fatally shot as he walked out of a gas station in DeKalb County, Georgia. Officers responded to a person shot at a Shell gas station in Dekalb County, and once they arrived, 18-year-old Akhir Muhammad was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Muhammad’s mom,...
fox5atlanta.com
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police search for missing 24-year-old woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last seen in the area of Ethel Street NW. She was wearing dark grey leggings, a pink hoodie, a black baseball cap, and black tennis shoes.
Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing father at Atlanta apartment complex last month
ATLANTA — A family said they feel a sense of closure after the person accused of shooting and killing an Atlanta father is now in custody. Loved ones continue to mourn 35-year-old Tyrone Hardesty. They said he was the victim of an Atlanta apartment shooting last month. Atlanta Police...
17-year-old fatally shot at gas station in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen. Police said on Tuesday evening, at 5:57 p.m., they were called out to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Trial for doctor accused of groping 13-year-old girl ends in mistrial
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a longtime Cobb and Douglas County pediatrician who has been accused of groping a 13-year-old girl. Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Sarah Barber, now 18 years old,...
Man stabbed to death in Norcross, suspect arrested
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Duluth man was arrested for killing a man by stabbing him early Wednesday morning in Norcross. At about 3:20 a.m., Gwinnett Police responded to a report of a person stabbed at Norcross Extended Stay, located at 2250 Pelican Drive. Officers found the victim, Tyler Summerour,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mug shots of men arrested in Perimeter Mall shooting released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots of Raymon Pierre and Roykell Holder, the two men involved in the Perimeter Mall shooting. The two men were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Friday, according to Dunwoody...
28 cars broken into overnight in Decatur, police asking for surveillance footage
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help after 28 cars were broken into overnight in Decatur. Shadowmoor and Hilldale Drives as well as the Heatherdown and Derrydown areas of Decatur were targeted, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department. Investigators are asking residents...
Man's face cut by debris after being shot at, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to Centennial Olympic Park Drive where they found a man injured. The man told police he was shot at. The man wasn't hit, but his vehicle was struck by...
WSB Radio
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. According to the reports, the boy’s mother, De’Erica Charles, asked case workers for help with her son....
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of teen gunned down in front of DeKalb County food mart: 'It was a random act'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say a 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station and strip mall along Snapfinger Woods Drive on Tuesday evening. A large section of the parking lot directly in front of the Shell gas station and adjoining...
