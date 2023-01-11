ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Darnell Williams
2d ago

His life was nothing … to be honest people are into the street life not into being a law biding citizen. They think of clubbing and money sex driving and alcohol. That’s it ain’t got no job want to live off assistance al their lives. That’s all nothing else but trouble … that’s why it’s crime everywhere

11Alive

WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
LILBURN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
DULUTH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police search for missing 24-year-old woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last seen in the area of Ethel Street NW. She was wearing dark grey leggings, a pink hoodie, a black baseball cap, and black tennis shoes.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mug shots of men arrested in Perimeter Mall shooting released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots of Raymon Pierre and Roykell Holder, the two men involved in the Perimeter Mall shooting. The two men were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Friday, according to Dunwoody...
DUNWOODY, GA
Atlanta local news

