Tuesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball, soccer and wrestling
Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Elias Chin finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Jacob Kjarval scored 20 points, and Trent MacLean had nine points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead Thousand Oaks (14-4, 3-0) to a 69-60 win over Westlake in a Marmonte League game. Kayden Elsokary had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, Austin Maziasz scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Cyrus Torabian had 12 points and five rebounds, and Danny Bao finished with eight rebounds for the Warriors (13-8, 1-2).
- Nasir Meyer scored a game-high 16 points and Zane Miller had nine points as Agoura (12-7, 3-0) defeated Oaks Christian 33-23 in a defensive battle between Marmonte League teams. Troy McGovern scored seven points, Stevie Prudholme had six points and four rebounds, and Connor Claeys had six points for the Lions (15-5, 1-2).
- Gavin Murphy scored 25 points, Liron Meoded had 13 points and Peter Gray finished with 10 points to lead Calabasas (13-6, 1-2) to a 78-62 win over Newbury Park in a Marmonte League game. Cooper Lucas scored 21 points, Charlie Muir had 13 points and Frankie Kostenuik added eight points to lead the Panthers (14-7, 0-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Karisma Lewis scored 13 points and Skye Thomas had 12 points to lead Buena (8-7, 3-2) to a 45-40 win over rival Ventura in a Channel League game. Kai Staniland and Skyler Knight each had 11 points and five rebounds, Sarah Beckman had seven points and six rebounds, Jessie Sebek finished with six points and nine rebounds, and Emily Rea added five points and two rebounds for the Cougars (10-7, 2-3).
- Mikayla Oliver finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists, Haven Ramirez had 18 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals, Mimi Moon had 15 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists, and Mister Nelson contributed seven points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead Pacifica (11-5, 4-1) to a 66-17 win over Rio Mesa in a Pacific View League game.
- Lola Donez had 13 points and six steals, Makena Melito scored 10 points, and Omamoke Okah finished with eight points and 19 rebounds to lead Oaks Christian (11-5, 3-0) to a 45-42 win over Agoura in a Marmonte League game.
- Mathis Dritz finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks, Taylor Swanson had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, Emma Ange had nine points, seven steals and five rebounds, Devin Feiereisen had nine points, six steals and three assists, and Aiden Pino had nine points, four steals, two assists and two steals to to lead Westlake (14-4, 3-0) to a 68-11 win over Thousand Oaks in a Marmonte League game.
- Marissa Lugo finished with 18 points, four steals and two rebounds, Analise Luna had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Erika Sanchez had eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Fillmore (3-10, 1-3) to a 46-13 win over Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League game.
- Avanthika Ramasamy finished with 27 points, five blocks and four rebounds for Moorpark in its 69-60 loss to Viewpoint in a nonleague game.
BOYS SOCCER
- Vincent Mueller scored a goal off an assist by Angel Lopez, Jon Barrrda, Aquiles Mendez and goalkeeper Nico Calles led the defensive effort, and Buena benefited from an own goal to beat rival Ventura 2-1 in a Channel League match.
- Justin Sosa finished with two goals and two assists, Jessie Davis scored two goals, Devin Bening had a goal and an assist, and Diego Vega had a goal to lead Agoura (4-3-3, 1-0-2) to a 6-2 win over Oaks Christian (1-8-2, 0-3-0) in a Marmonte League match.
- Uziel Diaz scored two goals and Mikey Houghtaling had a goal to lead Thousand Oaks (8-4-2, 2-1-0) to a 3-2 victory over Westlake in a Marmonte League match. Jaden Nachimzon scored two goals off assists from Ric Fujita and Jaden De La Cruz for the Warriors (8-5-4, 1-1-1).
- Dragen Vrataric scored two goals and Jack Roeder had a goal to help Newbury Park (3-1-3, 1-0-2) earn a 3-3 draw with Calabasas (3-5-3, 1-1-1) in a Marmonte League match.
- Matheus Gamble finished with four goals, Merric Bayless had two goals, Santiago Knowlton and Pedro Medrano each had a goal, Nico Flores had two assists, and JP Flores, Mazen Alwarhani, Nathan Leedy, Ammar Atiah and Nathaniel Nevarez each had an assist to lead Foothill Tech to an 8-1 win over St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League match.
GIRLS SOCCER
- Tatiana Padilla scored an unassisted goal to lead Buena (7-3-0, 4-2-0) to a 1-0 win over rival Ventura (11-3-0, 4-1-0) in a Channel League game.
- Layla Simon scored two goals off assists by Emma Naftzger and KK Chowana to lead unbeaten Westlake (8-0-2, 2-0-1) to a 2-0 victory over Thousand Oaks (2-8-1, 0-2-1) in a Marmonte League match.
- Kailey Supa scored the lone goal off an assist from Avery Oder to lead Oaks Christian (10-2-1, 3-0-0) to a 1-0 win over Agoura (6-3-1, 1-2-0) in a Marmonte League match.
- Lilly Kingston scored two goals off assists from Caiti Walters and Pepper Galassi to lead Calabasas (7-2-2, 1-0-2) to a 2-1 win over Newbury Park in a Marmonte League match. Natasha Toxqui-Perez scored a goal off an assist by Quinn Henderson for the Panthers (5-6-0, 0-3-0).
BOYS WRESTLING
- Rylan Pedroza, Nathaniel Aguilera and Andrew Gonzalez each won by pin to lead Buena to a 72-12 win over Oxnard in a Channel League meet.
GIRLS WRESTLING
- Yulisa Banderas, ReAnne Bigos and Millie Slocum each won by pin to lead Buena to a 41-12 win over Oxnard in a Channel League meet.
