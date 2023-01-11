Read full article on original website
Derek Carr buys teammates Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby diamond pendants amid departure from Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr bought teammates Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby diamond pendants as he prepares to leave Las Vegas.
Former Super Bowl winning receiver with Raiders has died: reports
Calvin Muhammad, who had stints with the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Washington, has died. No cause of death was given. Muhammad was the 17th-pick in the 12th-round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons, and was a member of the Raiders’ XVIII Super Bowl winning team.
Derek Carr confirms Las Vegas Raiders career is over despite huge contract and leaves door open for Tom Brady move
QUARTERBACK Derek Carr has bid his farewell to Las Vegas Raiders fans, announcing his nine-year run with the team has come to an end. Carr's departure could leave the door open for Tom Brady's sensational move to Sin City. Carr signed a three-year, $121.5million contract extension with the Raiders less...
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
Raiders QB Derek Carr Tweets Las Vegas Goodbye; Commanders Trade Soon?
Derek Carr is looking for a new NFL home. Could the Washington Commanders give him the keys to the offense next season?
Both coordinators coveted, 19 free agents; Dallas Cowboys could lose more than wildcard
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision
Given the current contract situation for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, everyone knew the team had a major decision to make shortly after the end of the NFL season. And now it appears the decision has been made that Carr will not return to the team next season. According to a report from league Read more... The post Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Urges Ravens To Do This With Lamar Jackson
Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Bay Area
Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?
Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
atozsports.com
Broncos: Fans get coaching news they likely didn’t want to hear
Denver Broncos fans didn’t get the news they wanted on Thursday. In fact. it’s pretty much the opposite. They got the coaching news they didn’t want to see, and no, the Broncos didn’t hire someone that fans didn’t want. In fact, another team may hire...
Deadspin
What is Derek Carr's legacy with the Raiders?
So, it looks, feels, and now sounds like Derek Carr is officially done with the Raiders organization. Carr has been a big part of Raider Nation since entering the NFL in 2014. Carr was benched to end the season, and just days after the 2022 campaign ended, he posted what can only be categorized as a “farewell” tweet to fans of the storied franchise.
QB Derek Carr says goodbye to Raider Nation
Quarterback Derek Carr said farewell to the Las Vegas Raiders over social media on Thursday. "Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote on Twitter. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me." ...
iheart.com
Derek Carr Shares Emotional Goodbye Letter to Raiders Fans
When the Raiders benched Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season, it was clear that his time in Las Vegas was coming to an end. Today, Carr took to social media to thank the Raiders and Raiders fans. Here is part of what he said:. “I...
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fox5 KVVU
Mercedes-Benz Stadium selected as site of potential Buffalo-Kansas City AFC championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET, the NFL announced today. NFL clubs approved a resolution last week to mitigate the competitive inequities created by...
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital.
Yardbarker
Falcons Trade for Raiders QB Derek Carr? NFL Insider Says 'Maybe'
For 14 years, the Atlanta Falcons had a steady presence at quarterback in the form of Matt Ryan. But with Ryan no longer in the picture, Atlanta turned to veteran Marcus Mariota and then rookie Desmond Ridder under center. The answer on Mariota proved to be a resounding "no," while Ridder's future remains uncertain, though Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he's "very encouraged" with what he saw from the 23-year-old signal caller.
sjvsun.com
Derek Carr pens heartfelt goodbye to Raider Nation: “I gave you everything I had.”
Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State Bulldog Derek Carr quelled retirement rumors in a goodbye message to Raider Nation Thursday. Carr’s heartfelt message comes just weeks after Head Coach Josh McDaniels benched the longtime Raider after Las Vegas was officially eliminated from playoff contention. Carr left the team after being benched in order to not be a distraction.
