USI partners with Chinese university on sport management degree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana announced a newly-established partnership with Chengdu Sport University in China on Thursday. The partnership is for students who study sport economics and management at the University. This marks the first time that USI has offered an international program in the area...
Cravens Elementary School cuts the ribbon on renovation project

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders with Cravens Elementary School, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, as well as other administrators with Owensboro Public Schools cut the ribbon on the school’s renovation project on Thursday. Cravens Elementary Principal Courtney Cliff says construction started in the spring of 2021. Almost two...
EVPL hosts first board meeting of 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday was the first board of trustees meeting with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library after the public was upset by some comments made by Vanderburgh County councilmember James Raben. Joe Kiefer’s appointment to the library’s board was one of many appointments that risked being held off...
Mater Dei holds career day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Mater Dei High School are looking toward the future. Freshman through seniors had the opportunity to meet with local employers at their annual career day Friday. Mater Dei’s President, Deacon Dan Niemeier, says this event gives students perspective into what their passions are and...
Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
High egg costs affecting Tri-State eateries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers may have noticed an increase in the price of eggs on their recent trips to the grocery store. The price has seen a sharp increase over the past year, and it’s affecting more than just home cooks. Tri-State restaurants and bakeries haven’t been immune.
Owensboro students learning about criminal justice system

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - At Owensboro Innovation Academy, students are studying the front lines of the justice system. On Thursday, sophomores at the school heard from Tad Roach of the Equal Justice Initiative. He discussed the book “Just Mercy,” which prioritizes closeness and equity. According to school officials,...
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event

Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Retired Owensboro police officer and former Hancock County resource officer, Captain Gary Mattingly, is now named the Daviess County Public Schools’ lead law enforcement officer. Mattingly says he’s heading a team of six DCPS resource officers. Mattingly says he’s spent the first couple weeks...
VHS holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic Saturday

There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County this weekend. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things...
Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
Vincennes has a new leader for their Tourism Bureau

There’s a new leader in place at the Vincennes Tourism Bureau and she says she’s ready to go full steam ahead. The Vincennes City Council held its first meeting of the month on Monday night. During it, Jana Barniak introduced herself to the council. She’s the new executive...
You Could Own What Was Once Home to a Indiana’s First Riverboat Casino

If you happen to have some cash just sitting around, you could own your very own riverboat - and this one just happens to have ties to the city of Evansville, Indiana. In 1993 Indiana passed legislation to legalize casino gambling, but there was a catch - it couldn't be done on land. In 1995, Evansville became home to the state's first-ever riverboat casino - Casino Aztar. Docked on the Ohio River, along Riverside Drive in the city's downtown, those who wanted to try their luck could enjoy table games, slots, and more. Watch the commercial celebrating the grand opening of Casino Aztar.
METS and SWIRCA provide free rides for Evansville seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Starting January 1 and continuing through June 30, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the city of Evansville. This is made possible through community support and grant funding received by SWIRCA and More. Officials […]
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill

One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
Top Spots for Sledding in Dubois County

What kid doesn’t like playing in the snow. Kids of all ages young and old love to grab a sled or a tube and go down the biggest hill they can find. Now let’s sit back and wait for that next big snowstorm. Finding that perfect hill can...
