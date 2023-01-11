ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peninsula, OH

National Park Service purchases former Brandywine golf course from Conservancy for CVNP

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
The former Brandywine Country Club golf course property is officially becoming part of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

But the property, which is located in Peninsula on both sides of Akron-Peninsula Road, remains closed to the public for safety reasons as remediation work continues.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that it closed on the purchase of 198 acres of the 213-acre property from the Conservancy for CVNP on Dec. 28. The conservancy, which purchased the property in September 2021, is retaining the remaining 15 acres for programming.

The purchase price wasn't disclosed. The park service said the purchase is part of the park’s long-term plan for improved public access and habitat restoration in the area.

“We are delighted that the transfer of the former Brandywine Golf Course property to the National Park Service is now complete, officially adding this beautiful acreage to Cuyahoga Valley National Park for the benefit and enjoyment of our visitors and our communities now and into the future,” CVNP Superintendent Lisa Petit said in a statement. “We are especially grateful to our partner, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, for their tireless efforts to protect and remediate this property for the American public.”

Why is the Brandywine golf course property still closed?

The park service said that remediation work on the property is set to begin early this year, with the conservancy overseeing the project with Mentor-based HZW Environmental Consultants . The conservancy received a $4.5 million Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program grant award from the Ohio Department of Development for the work.

Peninsula and CVNP: 'The heart of the national park': Peninsula seeks to mend relationship with CVNP

According to the conservancy, the remediation work will include the removal of contaminated soil. Sampling on the property identified the presence of mercury in the shallow soil of the tee boxes, putting greens and some fairways. The use of fungicides and herbicides containing mercury dates to the 1950s and continued through the 1990s. The products were routinely applied multiple times per year using industry-standard practices.

The conservancy said that during the process, called a dig and haul, a firm with a background in handling toxic waste will dig down and remove the soil. The conservancy said that mercury in this form is relatively immobile, and there is no threat to humans on the property. The contaminated soil will be taken to a landfill equipped and approved to oversee the soil and will be managed there in perpetuity.

The conservancy said that mercury is a cumulative bioaccumulative toxin in wildlife, meaning that once ingested, mercury isn't excreted but instead accumulates in fatty tissues and organs. Wildlife potentially affected include animals that are consumed by “top of the chain” predators (like raptors that prey on shrews and voles), the conservancy said.

The conservancy said that plans for future conservation work include restoration of two streams that were channeled and buried to assist in creating fertile farmland and, later, the golf course.

“Since 2019, the Conservancy worked diligently to save this property in the heart of our park to protect habitat as well as create a space for all to enjoy the land and Cuyahoga River,” Conservancy for CVNP President and CEO Deb Yandala said in a statement. “We are grateful to the community, especially the individuals and foundations who stepped up to join us in our efforts to preserve this land for the National Park Service.”

Cuyahoga Valley National Park involving village of Peninsula in site plan

The park service said that once the remediation phase is complete later this year, a site plan, including visitor amenities, will be established in coordination with community and public input, especially the village of Peninsula.

Peninsula, as well as the Woodridge Local School District Board of Education, opposed the conservancy purchasing the former golf course . The village wanted the property to remain privately owned and developed, saying it was the only significant vacant tract of land in the village suitable for major economic development projects.

But the village in October approved a resolution recognizing itself as a Cuyahoga Valley National Park Gateway Community , deciding to leave the past in the past and reflecting the pair's commitment to each other moving forward, despite their difficult history.

The conservancy hired PROS Consulting from Indianapolis in the fall of 2021 to complete a conceptual plan for the acreage on the west side of Akron-Peninsula Road, with input from conservancy board leadership and staff, National Park Service staff, community stakeholders and partners.

The conservancy said the plan includes increasing opportunities for river access, supporting creative programming and welcoming new, diverse audiences to the national park. It also suggests possible amenities like accessible trails, access to the river, river vistas from pavilions and nature play spaces, space for public programming and a bridge connecting to the Towpath Trail.

For project updates, visit forcvnp.org/riverfront .

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818 .

