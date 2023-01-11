Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut vs. PSG, Messi sees over 2 million online ticket requests - sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia against PSG led to over 2 million online requests for tickets, sources have told ESPN.
Watch Lionel Messi turn on the style and finish stunning team goal in first game back for PSG following World Cup win
LIONEL MESSI was the star of the show in his first game since the World Cup as PSG beat Angers 2-0. The forward has had a few weeks off since his historic World Cup win but showed no signs of rustiness on his return. Messi started in attack alongside Neymar...
sportszion.com
Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina Rodriguez in jeopardy due to his mother? Questions raised after Portuguese star’s record breaking move to Al-Nassr
Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, has been a source of discord in every CR7 relationship, as she previously interfered with the chemistry between her son and Irina Shayk, and she’s at it again, this time with Georgina Rodriguez. Georgina Rodriguez is an Argentine-born Spanish model and longtime...
Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming reunion with Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia ahead of Supercopa Clasico
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo met up with his ex-club's current players to wish them luck before the final against Barcelona.
Ronaldinho's son on trial with Barcelona U19s - source
Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho's son is currently on trial with Barcelona's U19 team, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
Lionel Messi leaves fans astounded with a brilliant piece of skill in PSG's win vs Angers
The Argentina skipper showed off his trademark close-control and dribbling skills to evade the challenges of both Nabil Bentaleb and Miha Blazic late in the game on Wednesday evening.
Rampant Napoli thrash Juventus to open up 10-point advantage in Serie A
Two of Napoli’s most influential players combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign and brought Juventus’s recent revival to a juddering halt. Victor Osimhen scored twice and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once, also setting up each other’s goals, to help the Serie A leaders Napoli crush second-placed Juventus 5-1 and open up a 10-point lead.
ng-sportingnews.com
Barcelona transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals for 2023 including Neves, Kante
With European football now back underway as 2023 begins, giant clubs like Barcelona will renew their trophy chase over the next six months and they have a chance to potentially bolster their squad in an attempt to add to their silverware collection. For Barcelona, the focus is squarely on the...
sportszion.com
Full list: PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe on FIFA best men’s player list, Cristiano Ronaldo missing
FIFA has announced a list of 14 players including PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar but the Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo missed out for the first time since coming to the limelight after a devastating season in terms of his standard. On January 12, FIFA updated the list...
PSG, Lionel Messi step up negotiations over new contract - sources
PSG are hoping to make a big step forward in negotiations with Lionel Messi over his new contract by the end of the month, sources have told ESPN.
Coach Daniel Farke 'very sure' Chelsea target Marcus Thuram will remain at Borussia Monchengladbach
Chelsea remain keen on Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach, despite the Bundesliga side remaining convinced the forward will stay at the club in January.
Yardbarker
Arda Turan Explains Why He Rooted for Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo to Win 2022 World Cup
Many current and former players pulled for Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old would go on to lift the trophy that has long eluded him after Argentina defeated France in penalty kicks (4-2). In an interview on Mehmet Demirkol’s Galaxy Guide program on Socrates Youtube...
Sporting News
Can Man United win the Premier League? How Erik ten Hag has made believers of fans after derby comeback
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — The first half of the 189th Manchester derby will not live too long in the memory, but there was at least one admirer of proceedings. Bastian Schweinsteiger didn't have the best of times from a footballing perspective in his two years at Old Trafford, but he has retained an affinity for Manchester United. He liked what he saw.
kalkinemedia.com
Napoli crush Juventus to take Serie A lead to 10 points
Napoli stamped their authority on the Serie A title race on Friday by thrashing Juventus 5-1 and moving 10 points clear of the chasing pack. Victor Osimhen netted in each half while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Amir Rrahmani and Eljif Elmas scored the hosts' other goals to extend their advantage on both Juve and champions AC Milan.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema refuses to discuss 'difficult' World Cup exit ahead of Supercopa final
Karim Benzema refused to discuss the "difficult" events that saw him withdrawn from France's World Cup squad.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo spotted at Real Madrid training in Riyadh
Real Madrid had a surprise visitor at their training session in Riyadh today. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad are gearing up for their Spanish Supercopa final against Barcelona this weekend as he aims for a first title of 2022/23. The majority of Ancelotti’s players trained at Al Nassr’s complex in the...
Yardbarker
Simone Inzaghi Has Called Up Hakan Calhanoglu & Nicolo Barella For Inter Milan Vs Hellas Verona Serie A Clash, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is likely to play from the start in tomorrow evening’s Serie A clash with Hellas Verona, whilst Nicolo Barella is also in the squad. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, who reported this evening that both the Turk and fellow midfielder Barella have been called up to the Nerazzurri’s matchday squad, and that Calhanoglu is likely to start.
Soccer-Spalletti heaps praise on two-goal hero Osimhen as Napoli rout Juventus
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for striker Victor Osimhen after his side handed Juventus a 5-1 hammering on Friday to extend their lead in Serie A.
Soccer-Napoli humiliate Juventus 5-1 in top-of-the-table clash
NAPLES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Leaders Napoli snapped Juventus's eight-match Serie A winning streak in spectacular style on Friday, handing Massimiliano Allegri's men a humiliating 5-1 thrashing on Friday in the top-of-the-table clash.
