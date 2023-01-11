ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
sportszion.com

Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina Rodriguez in jeopardy due to his mother? Questions raised after Portuguese star’s record breaking move to Al-Nassr

Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, has been a source of discord in every CR7 relationship, as she previously interfered with the chemistry between her son and Irina Shayk, and she’s at it again, this time with Georgina Rodriguez. Georgina Rodriguez is an Argentine-born Spanish model and longtime...
The Guardian

Rampant Napoli thrash Juventus to open up 10-point advantage in Serie A

Two of Napoli’s most influential players combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign and brought Juventus’s recent revival to a juddering halt. Victor Osimhen scored twice and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once, also setting up each other’s goals, to help the Serie A leaders Napoli crush second-placed Juventus 5-1 and open up a 10-point lead.
GEORGIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Napoli crush Juventus to take Serie A lead to 10 points

Napoli stamped their authority on the Serie A title race on Friday by thrashing Juventus 5-1 and moving 10 points clear of the chasing pack. Victor Osimhen netted in each half while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Amir Rrahmani and Eljif Elmas scored the hosts' other goals to extend their advantage on both Juve and champions AC Milan.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted at Real Madrid training in Riyadh

Real Madrid had a surprise visitor at their training session in Riyadh today. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad are gearing up for their Spanish Supercopa final against Barcelona this weekend as he aims for a first title of 2022/23. The majority of Ancelotti’s players trained at Al Nassr’s complex in the...
Yardbarker

Simone Inzaghi Has Called Up Hakan Calhanoglu & Nicolo Barella For Inter Milan Vs Hellas Verona Serie A Clash, Italian Broadcaster Reports

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is likely to play from the start in tomorrow evening’s Serie A clash with Hellas Verona, whilst Nicolo Barella is also in the squad. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, who reported this evening that both the Turk and fellow midfielder Barella have been called up to the Nerazzurri’s matchday squad, and that Calhanoglu is likely to start.

Comments / 0

Community Policy