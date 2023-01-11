ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills schedule, TV: How to watch NFL playoff Wild Card game

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule .

Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game.

NFL playoff schedule : Seahawks vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Bills | Giants vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Bengals | Cowboys vs. Buccaneers | TV info.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills in NFL playoffs:

The game can be seen at 11 a.m. MST time on CBS and Paramount+.

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will be in the broadcast booth for the game.

NFL playoff picks : Seahawks vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Bills | Giants vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Bengals | Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLR3c_0kBBu4bC00

The Bills are a 9-point favorite in the game.

The Bills are -450 on the moneyline in the game.

The Dolphins are +360.

The over/under for the game is set at 47 points.

NFL playoff odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Bills | Giants vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Bengals | Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

The Dolphins are the last seed in the AFC and went 9-8 on the season.

The Bills are the No. 2 seed after going 13-3.

The Dolphins beat the Bills in Miami in Week 3, 21-19, but the Bills beat the Dolphins in Buffalo in Week 15, 32-29.

More: Super Bowl odds: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills favorites to win NFL playoffs

More: NFL power rankings: 49ers, Bengals, Bills, Chiefs, Jaguars on fire entering NFL playoffs

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills schedule, TV: How to watch NFL playoff Wild Card game

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

Dolphins Get More Bad Roster News Before Bills Game

The Miami Dolphins are looking less and less likely to mount an upset against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. On Saturday, the team downgraded starting offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg to OUT. He will not travel with the team to Buffalo for Sunday's first-round playoff game, per team insider ...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Long list, but good news for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be getting as healthy as they’ve been all season, just when it matters most. After Thursday’s practice, the Bucs released their first injury report for Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Even though it’s a long list, there’s plenty of encouraging developments for Tampa Bay, as many key players were able to practice fully.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend, plus playoff picks and ranking best possible Super Bowls

Welcome to the Super Wild Card Weekend edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. After one year of waiting, it's finally here! Yup, it's my birthday. There's been so much hype about my birthday this week that I was starting to think that everyone had forgotten about the NFL playoffs, but let me assure you that I have not forgotten. As the resident Bengals homer here at CBS Sports, I usually didn't have to pay attention to football in January, because the Bengals were so bad, but now that Joe Burrow is in Cincinnati, I feel like this team will be an annual Super Bowl contender.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy