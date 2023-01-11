ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings schedule, TV: How to watch NFL playoff game

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule .

Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game.

NFL playoff schedule : Seahawks vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Bills | Giants vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Bengals | Cowboys vs. Buccaneers | TV info.

How to watch Giants vs. Vikings in NFL playoffs:

The game can be seen at 2:30 p.m. MST time on Fox.

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) will be in the broadcast booth for the game.

NFL playoff picks : Seahawks vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Bills | Giants vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Bengals | Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYF2_0kBBu3iT00

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite in the game.

The Vikings are -165 on the moneyline in the game.

The Giants are +140.

The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.

NFL playoff odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Bills | Giants vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Bengals | Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

The Giants, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, went 9-7-1 on the season.

The No. 3 seeded Vikings went 13-4.

Minnesota edged New York at home in a Week 16 thriller, 27-24.

More: Super Bowl odds: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills favorites to win NFL playoffs

More: NFL power rankings: 49ers, Bengals, Bills, Chiefs, Jaguars on fire entering NFL playoffs

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings schedule, TV: How to watch NFL playoff game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Former Vikings Coach Gets the Ax in Washington

<p>The Washington Commanders maintained a reasonable chance of making the playoffs until the final week of the regular season. Ron</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/former-vikings-coach-gets">Former Vikings Coach Gets the Ax in Washington</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Add Some Sizzle to First Home Playoff Game in 5 Years

<p>The New York Giants travel to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for their first taste of playoff football in six</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-add-some-sizzle">Vikings Add Some Sizzle to First Home Playoff Game in 5 Years</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Bay Area

Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?

Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
SAN JOSE, CA
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Predicting the winner of EVERY NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup

The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and if you are a fan of football, you will be in heaven as there will be six NFL Wild Card Weekend games played. The action starts on Saturday afternoon with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers and concludes on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Here are my picks for each and every NFL Wild Card Weekend game this weekend.
The Hustle Sports News

The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isn’t Even Close)

<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/the-vikings-are-the-best/">The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isnt Even Close)</a></p><p>For the 31st time in 62 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to the playoffs. They hold the NFC&#8217;s No.</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/the-vikings-are-the-best/">The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isnt Even Close)</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NBC Sports

NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game

Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
The Hustle Sports News

The Vikings Players Are in Charge Now

<p>The tension rises a few days before the Vikings will play their first playoff contest in three years and the</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/the-vikings-players-are-in">The Vikings Players Are in Charge Now</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy