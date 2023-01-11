ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New game-plan for Camellia Bowl to include shuttles, food trucks

By Brad Harper, Montgomery Advertiser
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said this week that the city will change how it prepares for the annual Camellia Bowl after fans who traveled here for the game found long lines, parking problems and few open venues.

“Georgia Southern brought a great crowd here. We want them to come back,” Reed said. “At the same time, we know that we can’t prepare for what we think is going to be the crowd. We have to prepare for what may be the maximum crowd.”

The bowl game usually lands on or before Christmas Day, but this year’s matchup between the Buffalo Bulls and Georgia Southern Eagles was played at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Some Bulls fans were snowed in, but about 15,000 Eagles supporters streamed in the Monday before the game to find Christmas events over and many downtown bars and restaurants closed or short-staffed. The next morning, fans reported parking and traffic issues at Cramton Bowl, and lines to get into the venue stretched down Madison Avenue.

Reed said Tuesday that the city did a post-event audit and found miscues — “those with the city and those from partners.”

“We plan to implement some of those solutions to ensure that it won’t happen again,” he told the Montgomery City Council. “We realize that there has to be more collaboration between the city and our downtown merchants and retailers. We also have to make sure that we address some of the facility concerns at Cramton Bowl that were highlighted and brought up.

"Some of those we’ve known about and want to fix. Some were a little bit new.”

Fans on social media began sharing some of the problems they ran into here in the days after the game. Since then, a locally owned Georgia Southern Eagles retail store has produced a line of commemorative shirts printed with, “I survived Montgomery 12/27/22,” and the words “never forget” over the Alabama state outline.

Montgomery Parks and Recreation Director David Card said the city review found three specific, critical issues on game day:

  • Ticketing. Card said the will-call process led to the long waits that some fans endured to enter the stadium. He said the city plans to work with others to change how the process is handled once fans arrive. “We think we’re in good shape with what we’re going to do in the future,” he said. “… We didn’t have any issues at the other gates, but the will-call gate was the No. 1 gate.”
  • Concessions. Card said the issue was not with how much food or drink was available, but the long wait to get it. “As a matter of fact, speaking with our concessionaire, we had to toss out hamburgers and hot dogs at the end because they weren’t purchased,” he said. The city plans to set up a new pedestrian area between the east and west bleachers where food trucks and other concession providers can set up as part of the venue to serve fans faster.
  • Parking. There was no free parking around the stadium, and in most cases, traveling fans were forced to pay $20 to park at various public lots. Card said the city plans to bring back a shuttle service and work with partners to use lots around downtown during the game.

“I think we have a game-plan to address those things going forward,” Card said.

Ron Simmons, who leads the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce's tourism team, apologized to fans for the problems in the days after the game. He said the chamber will be working to turn around those negative impressions.

"I don’t want us to be defined by this,” Simmons said in December. “A lot of places did some really good things, but unfortunately it’s overshadowed by things that were not done as well. But I promise you this, we will improve it. That I do know."

Shannon Heupel contributed to this story. Brad Harper covers business and local government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at bharper1@gannett.com .

