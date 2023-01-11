ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Fishing Show coming to metro Detroit

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qwcV_0kBBu1x100

One of the largest fishing shows is docking in Michigan.

The Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit is coming to Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi starting Thursday for a fishing extravaganza. It's where folks can learn everything from how to clean a fish (and maybe even take some home on ice if you're lucky), see how much Grandpa's old tackle is worth and even hear of a few secrets to landing a trophy haul.

Attendees will have a chance to shop for things like tackle, specialty baits, and fishing boats, plus hear from folks who own outfitters, lodges and charters,

What to know

The event kicks off Thursday and ends Sunday.

During the event, there will be seminars by fishing experts, including Kevin VanDam, a four-time Bassmaster Classic Champion, and Mark Zona, a TV personality for "Zona's Awesome Fishing Show" on the Outdoor Channel.

VanDam is expected only for an appearance on Thursday on Stage C for an "Ultimate Bass Fishing" seminar at 3 p.m.

More: 65th annual Detroit Boat Show is coming this weekend to Huntington Place

Location:

  • Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi

Time:

  • 1-8 p.m. Thursday
  • Noon to 8 p.m. Friday
  • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Ticket Admission:

  • Adults: $12
  • Children (ages 6-14): $5

Parking:

  • $5 parking at the building can be purchased online or on-site, cash only.

Events

  • Lake Ultimate is an indoor lake filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water used for the purpose of demonstrating trolling, casting and fishing by different seminar leaders.

There is a daily seminar schedule. Check the website for the different times and sessions.

  • Ice Fishing Village will feature a variety of ice fishing tackle from suppliers like Clam, Otter Outdoors, Striker, Frabill, Jiffy, Eskimo, Normark, Marcum and Strikemaster, just to name a few. Plus, seminars from tackle businesses.
  • Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger Food Drive allows guests to bring in a minimum of 4 pounds or six cans or boxes to the opening night of the fishing show for a free admission ticket. The food will be collected by volunteers from local conservation organizations and donated to the Red Cross and area food banks, according to the Ultimate Fishing Show website .
  • Ultimate Walleye Clinic features walleye gurus Mark Romanack and Jake Romanack, trollers who have spent time on the open waters of Lake Erie and Saginaw Bay. They will provide attendees with information on topics such as crankbait trolling, using planer boards, and fishing diving planers.

This seminar happens from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in Seminar Room B; there are free tickets for the first 100 guests.

  • Ultimate Bass Clinic features Capt. Wayne Carpenter and Combat Bass Fishing Pro staff offering a look into bass fishing secrets in technique, style and tackle.

This seminar takes place 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday for $25 in Seminar Room A. Tickets can be purchased at the Xtreme Bass Tackle booth.

More: Winter Blast returning to Royal Oak with ice skating, snow slide, local bands

  • Fly Fishing Area with the Michigan Fly Fishing Club gives guests a free chance at fly casting lessons, and nonstop fly tying demonstrations.
  • Hawg Trough provides guests with fishing speakers who will give seminars on a 5,000-gallon fish tank.
  • Trout Pond allows guests young and old a chance at fishing trout for a small fee that will benefit the Michigan Bass Busters for a small fee.
  • Shanty Truckload Sale hosted by Frank's Great Outdoors, all shanties will be on display.
  • Virtual Fishing Simulator provides guests with an opportunity to try out virtual fishing through the Michigan Charter Boat Association.
  • Fish Cleaning Demonstrations to learn the ideal way to clean your fish. It's presented by the Metro West Steelheaders and any fish collected during the trout pound will be cleaned and bagged with ice for free.
  • National Fishing Lure Collectors Club is displaying antique fishing lures and sporting collectibles. Guest can bring their old tackle boxes to get them appraised for free.
  • Shore Lunch Fish Fry , a dining area designated for food so guest can get their grub on throughout the events. On the menu is a basket of fillets breaded in a special breading mix, fries and slaw at a "family price."

The 65th annual Detroit Boat Show also sailed into town for a couple of days. It's a sea lover's dream in Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ultimate Fishing Show coming to metro Detroit

