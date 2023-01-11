ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescot Park Arts Festival announces 2023 Camp ENCORE! Sessions

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzsra_0kBBu04I00

PORTSMOUTH — Prescott Park Arts Festival, an independent non-proﬁt arts organization, is preparing to celebrate its 49th year in the park this summer and is once again offering the beloved educational program, Camp ENCORE! The youth theatre camp serves 80-plus kids ages 7 to 17 each summer where they gain valuable teamwork skills while cultivating a love for theater arts. Each session culminates with a fully staged public performance on PPAF’s Wilcox Main Stage, helping to build confidence and community.

In recent years the Arts Festival has reinvigorated the camp’s curriculum by bringing on their own in-house Camp Director. This shift in leadership has ampliﬁed the Festival’s approach to teaching and strengthened the overall emotional intelligence of the program while offering real, tangible experience in theatre. The results have been meaningful and successful, receiving high praise from campers and caregivers alike.

“Last summer Camp ENCORE! was simply outstanding, from the day-to-today experiences to the performances themselves. We have grown so proud of this program and look forward to seeing the park fill with our campers’ enthusiasm. An exciting change for this summer is that we are expanding the teen musical theatre intensive to a two week session. We listened to the feedback from last year and can't wait to see how that session thrives even more so with an extra week. Camp ENCORE! is all about creating an intentional space for our campers that is in-line with the Festival’s mission of accessibility, where everyone is truly welcome. Building that community has made such a difference to our campers.” shared Prescott Park Arts Festival Executive Director, Courtney Perkins.

This season Camp ENCORE! is delighted to offer their three long-standing musical theatre sessions, while adding a second week to well-attended teen intensive. The goal of Camp ENCORE! is to make every camper feel included and valued in the show and at camp. In addition to learning the musical, campers will explore the art of theatre through games, improvisational activities, and master classes from local artists about some of the backstage and onstage specialties of the performing arts. Scholarships are available.

For a list of sessions and to register visit PrescottPark.org.

