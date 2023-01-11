Earth, Sea & Space Center seeks Directors

DOVER — The Friends of the Earth, Sea & Space Center, a nonprofit organization developing a state-of-the-art science center in Dover, N.H., is seeking to add to its board of directors. The board meets monthly in Dover and welcomes directors who are passionate about science and environmental education and excited to bring a dynamic project to the region.

“We have a lot going on and frankly, are short-handed,” says Crystal Kent, founder and chair. “As with many nonprofits, the pandemic set us back for a bit, but now things have rebounded and we can use more helping hands. We have events planned, including an astronaut guest speaker that we are excited about, and our Evening of Art and Chocolate event is back as well. We are also busy networking and raising funds for Phase One. We are sure there are people out there who would love to work with us to make this project a reality and join our group.”

For more information on director duties and about the Earth, Sea & Space Center call 603-742-0800, or you can email through the website. You can learn more about the project on the website at www.earthseaspacemuseum.org.