Tennessee State

Here's what the Constitution says about the powers of the U.S. president | Opinion

By Paul G. Summers
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4dbg_0kBBtwm200
  • Paul G. Summers is a lawyer. He is a former appellate and senior judge, district attorney general, and the Attorney General of Tennessee.

Editor's note: This is a regular feature on issues related to the Constitution and civics written by Paul G. Summers, retired judge and state attorney general.

Our Founding Fathers answered questions before they even knew the issues. Our Constitution has guided us since 1789, through success, trial and tribulation.

We shall continue our study with the second article, Article II of our Constitution. This is the eleventh column in this series about our constitutional republic.

We call it the United States of America.

The Executive Branch is led by and the “Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.” He or she is elected for a term of four years, with his/her vice president (VP); and their terms end on Jan. 20 four years later.

These are the qualifications for and duties of the president

A candidate for president must be “a natural born citizen,” 35 years old and a resident of the United States for 14 years. The president shall receive compensation for his or her services as the Chief Executive Officer, and the sum shall not be diminished for the period he or she was elected.

Further, the President “shall not receive within that period any other Emolument from the United States,” or any state.

A person elected president shall take the following Oath of Office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Section 2 of Article II provides that the president is commander in chief of the military of the United States, “and of the Militia (National Guard) of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States....”

The president presides over his Cabinet and can call on the various secretaries, or principals of their departments, “upon any Subject relating to the Duties of their respective Offices....”

Further, the president “...shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States (federal crimes), except in Cases of Impeachment.”

The president’s appointment powers are vast

The President has the “...Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided (2/3) of the Senators present concur....”

With the advice and consent of the Senate, the president shall appoint ambassadors, public ministers and consuls, Supreme Court Justices, “...and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein provided for, and which shall be established by Law....”

As to subordinate officers, the Congress may vest that authority in the president alone, the courts, or the department heads.

Should a vacancy requiring Senate approval occur during the recess of the Senate, the president may appoint to fill the vacancy, “...by granting Commissions which shall expire at the End of their next Session.”

Our study of founding documents and American government will continue with Article II. Reading the Constitution is time well spent.

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

