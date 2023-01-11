Read full article on original website
thereporteronline.net
5 best suburban Chicago breweries
Chicago has been a hotbed of craft brewing for more than a decade, but a funny thing has happened along the way: the suburbs. The city remains full of memorable breweries, but many of the most exciting Chicagoland upstarts in recent years have sprouted beyond the city lines — in some cases well beyond.
Employee says he was stiffed by home remodeling company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday night, we told you about a suburban home remodeling company accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in deposits and disappearing.We have already met some of the victims. On Friday, we heard from a former employee – who says he is owed a large amount of money.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to the former sales manager of Window Depot USA of Chicago - who said not only were customers taken advantage of, but so was he.On top of it all, he said his own family has fallen victim as well."I can't believe this...
better.net
15 Restaurants to Check Out for 2023 Chicago Restaurant Week
If the kickoff to the main event is any indication — the January 19 Chicago Restaurant Week’s First Bites Bash at the Field Museum sold out in a flash — the 2023 Chicago Restaurant Week (CRW), which runs from January 20 – February 5, could be a very busy “week” — 17 days in this case — indeed. CRW is a numbers game: More than 356 Chicago-area restaurants are participating this year, 63 of them being newbies and 61 of them being women and/or BIPOC-owned businesses. 38 suburban restaurants are in on the fun for 2023, and nearly three dozen Chicago neighborhoods are represented.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago isn’t exactly back at square one as inflation and labor have snarled recovery efforts four years into the pandemic. For those who were imagining sunnier skies and a return to pre-COVID life, the previous year may have felt like a step back as new challenges emerged along with pressing worries about the economy.
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
Passengers at Midway make their way off the tarmacs as flights grounded nationwide
FOX 32 speaks with Chicago sports personality Mark Carman as he's stuck on Midway's tarmac preparing to deplane amid a nationwide freeze on domestic departures following a system failure with the FAA.
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
Chicago bookstore owner's tweet about customer's $800 return goes viral: 'Don’t do this to a small business'
A Chicago bookstore owner's Twitter post about an "expensive" return has gone viral after she alleged a customer returned $800 worth of books that was used as temporary decor.
Chicago First Alert Weather: A warming trend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lake effect snow showers for northwest Indiana will taper off through this afternoon.Clearing skies for Chicago tonight.Dry this weekend with temperatures warmer than normal. Average high is 31 degrees. Rain likely for the holiday Monday.The second system to arrive the middle of next week will also feature rain as temperatures will be rather mild.TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 21.SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 40.SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 48.
959theriver.com
St. Charles, Geneva Named to Most Beautiful Towns in America List
Sometimes we need a bit of a reminder of the beauty in our own backyard. The folks at WorldAtlas.com has collectively named St. Charles/Geneva as one of the top 15 most beautiful towns in America. The website cites what we already know to be true about the tri-cities: the quaint shops, beautiful trails, and vintage hotels.
Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
cwbchicago.com
Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police
Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
Man dies after falling onto third rail at CTA Brown Line tracks in River North
A man has died after he fell onto the tracks at a Brown Line CTA station and hit the third rail in River North Friday night. Rueben Castro, 31, fell onto the third rail, also known as the electric rail, in the 300 block of North Wells Street.
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
vfpress.news
North Riverside Park Mall Owner Acquires Former Carson’s Parcel
Carson Pirie Scott at North Riverside Mall in 2018. | File. Friday, January 13, 2023 || By Bob Uphues/Riverside-Brookfield Landmark || @maywoodnews. Uncertainty over the future ownership of the former Carson Pirie Scott property at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, disappeared Jan. 12 when The Feil Organization purchased the 11.55-acre parcel, which includes a 181,000-square-foot, two-story retail box and a good chunk of the mall’s west parking lot and ring road.
rejournals.com
CBRE arranges sale of 586-unit Stonebridge of Arlington Heights in Chicago suburb
CBRE has arranged the sale of Stonebridge of Arlington Heights, a 586-unit multifamily property in Arlington Heights, Ill. Bayshore Properties purchased the property from The Connor Group for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Steve LaMotte, Jr., John Jaeger, Dane Wilson, Justin Puppi and Ross Wettersten represented the seller in the transaction....
Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman
CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
