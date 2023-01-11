NEW YORK, NY – Tyler Wise, 18, who also goes by the name of Johnny Ringo has been arrested and charged by detectives in New York’s 32nd Precinct on Thursday. Wise is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Taquan Jones on October 26th in front of 45 West 132nd Street at the Lennox Terrace apartment building. Jones was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest but was declared deceased upon arrival. Wise was charged with murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. The post Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO