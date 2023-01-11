ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newark man with a criminal history was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing the family’s car in Morris Township while a child was inside the home. Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark, has been arrested as a result of a multi-agency investigation. A report of a burglary in progress was received by Morris Township Police Department members at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the responding officers, Ware entered a Morris Township residence twice and stole a Mercedes SL500 Maybach from the resident. Video surveillance showed Ware entering the residence and stealing the The post Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com

Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old

A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
94.5 PST

4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
Shore News Network

Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder

NEW YORK, NY – Tyler Wise, 18, who also goes by the name of Johnny Ringo has been arrested and charged by detectives in New York’s 32nd Precinct on Thursday. Wise is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Taquan Jones on October 26th in front of 45 West 132nd Street at the Lennox Terrace apartment building. Jones was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest but was declared deceased upon arrival. Wise was charged with murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. The post Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases

GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
