cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Attorney gets CRPD's final report on stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Cedar Rapids — The Linn County Attorney’s Office reports it has received the Cedar Rapids Police Department's final investigative file into the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement on the investigation on Friday, after receiving CRPD's report on Thursday.
KCJJ
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
cbs2iowa.com
Mayor urges residents to respect the legal process in Devonna Walker investigation
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell released a statement Friday evening after police announced they'd completed their investigation into the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The Cedar Rapids Police Department concluded its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. The case is now in the hands of the Linn County...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD completes investigation into stabbing death. Case handed over to county attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Police Department says it has completed its investigation into the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The department has handed over the materials to the Linn County Attorney's Office who will then decide if charges are warranted. Walker, 29 of Cedar Rapids, was...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
cbs2iowa.com
Candlelight vigil for Devonna Walker will be held on January 15
A community candlelight vigil will be held for Devonna Walker, January 15 to honor her memory and collect supplies for her family. Walker was stabbed to death outside the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. The candlelight vigil will go from 6p.m. -7:30p.m. at the...
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after leading Dubuque deputies in a pursuit
Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office announced they've arrested Everett E. Winfrey, 34, after leading deputies on a car chase. Deputies attempted to stop Winfrey, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, near the intersection of Seippel and Airborne Road at around 1:30 p.m.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
KCRG.com
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
cbs2iowa.com
Cell phone video captures last moments of Devonna Walker's life
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now through friends & family, show the final moments of a Cedar Rapids woman's life. Devonna Walker was stabbed to death on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. Walker was stabbed to death that night...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Sherriff's Office arrests owner in connection to restaurant fire
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in connection with a fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Central City on Jan. 7. On Wednesday, Linn Co. Sheriff's Office arrested the restaurant's current owner, 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. After Iowa Dept. of Public Safety and the State Fire Marshal's...
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for man charged with shooting Linn Co. Deputy to stay in Linn County, judge rules
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A judge ruled Wednesday that the attempted murder trial for Stanley Donahue will stay put in Linn County, despite repeated efforts to move it from defense lawyers. Donahue is accused of shooting an injuring Linn County Deputy William Halverson during a robbery at the Casey's...
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County
Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
cbs2iowa.com
Opening statements, first testimonies on Friday in Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — After three days of jury selection and witness interviews, the trial for the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his parents and sister officially began on Friday - including the playing of the 911 call that the man made to police the morning of the murders.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
cbs2iowa.com
Apartment fire under investigation less than 2 weeks after stabbing death at same complex
Cedar Rapids — An apartment fire is under investigation at the Cambridge Apartment Complex in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of North Towne Ct NE just before 2 a.m. Friday, and found a single apartment on fire. Crews were able to get...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
[UPDATE] Owner of Linn County Restaurant Damaged By Fire Has Been Arrested
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
