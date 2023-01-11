Texas ranks 6th in new homes built per 1,000 people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study confirms that Texas remains one of the most popular places to build a new home.

The research, conducted by portlandrealestate.com, analyzed U.S. Census data to rank states based on new home builds per 1,000 residents.

The Lone Star State just missed out on the top five, coming in sixth with an average of 9.01 new homes being built per 1,000 residents.

Several other western states managed to crack the top five including Utah, which ranked first in the nation at 11.7 new builds per 1,000 people.

The boom in construction in Utah comes as the average home price there has surged to $554,955.

Idaho was second on the list while Colorado came in fifth. Two southeastern states, Florida and South Carolina, grabbed the third and fourth spots on the list respectively.

This comes as the average home price in Florida has risen by about 22-percent in just the last year.

New Mexico ranked 32nd overall at 3.66, but that was still almost triple the amount of the lowest state in the rankings, Rhode Island, which currently has only 1.27 new homes under construction for every 1,000 residents.

The majority of states with little new home construction were, as you can imagine, in the eastern U.S., with notable exceptions in Alaska and Hawaii, both of which ranked in the bottom ten.

