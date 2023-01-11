ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas ranks 6th in new homes built per 1,000 people

By Trevor Thompson
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0Bvg_0kBBtPqB00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study confirms that Texas remains one of the most popular places to build a new home.

The research, conducted by portlandrealestate.com, analyzed U.S. Census data to rank states based on new home builds per 1,000 residents.

The Lone Star State just missed out on the top five, coming in sixth with an average of 9.01 new homes being built per 1,000 residents.

Several other western states managed to crack the top five including Utah, which ranked first in the nation at 11.7 new builds per 1,000 people.

The boom in construction in Utah comes as the average home price there has surged to $554,955.

Idaho was second on the list while Colorado came in fifth. Two southeastern states, Florida and South Carolina, grabbed the third and fourth spots on the list respectively.

This comes as the average home price in Florida has risen by about 22-percent in just the last year.

New Mexico ranked 32nd overall at 3.66, but that was still almost triple the amount of the lowest state in the rankings, Rhode Island, which currently has only 1.27 new homes under construction for every 1,000 residents.

The majority of states with little new home construction were, as you can imagine, in the eastern U.S., with notable exceptions in Alaska and Hawaii, both of which ranked in the bottom ten.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You

I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!

It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
TEXAS STATE
US105

The Best Breakfast Spots in Texas According to Food & Wine

Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome. Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area

Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy