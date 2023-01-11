ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

Plymouth has bought back the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center six years after selling it to the SCEDC for redevelopment

By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8RzN_0kBBtLYV00

PLYMOUTH - City of Plymouth has bought back the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center building at 133 E. Mill St. after it was owned by the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation for six years.

The building was transferred to the SCEDC Foundation in 2016 to qualify for incentives — like up to $300,000 of Wisconsin historical tax credits — that contributed to the redevelopment, a news release said.

The agreement with the SCEDC Foundation was set for five years, with the SCEDC as the building owner and the Plymouth Redevelopment Authority in charge of the building’s operation and restoration.

The Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center merged during the partnership for a “singular shopping experience.”

“The Plymouth RDA has been thrilled to be aligned with the SCEDC in the development of the Cheese Counter in our downtown,” Lee Gentine, chairman of the RDA, said in a news release. “This project wouldn’t have been possible without this partnership. We look forward to other possible ventures.”

The city council voted to purchase the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center from the SCEDC for $1 last September, the news release said. The transaction was completed last month.

"The Partnership between SCEDC and the City of Plymouth/RDA provided a unique opportunity to fund The Plymouth Cheese Counter and provide a historical reminder of our heritage as the Cheese Capital of The World,” Mayor Don Pohlman said in a news release.

The Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center opened in 2018 in the former H.C. Laack building, which previously sold hardware, dry goods and groceries.

Pohlman also said the partnership between the city and the SCEDC has “created a template that has been copied over and over in many communities across the nation.”

Timothy Blakeslee, city administrator for Plymouth, said the city is looking forward to partnering with the SCEDC in the future.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
KAUKAUNA, WI
1065thebuzz.com

14th and Erie Intersection Failure Could Cost $215,000 to Fix

Repair due to the failure of pavement beneath the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan will cost up to $215,000 to fix according to an agenda item to be considered at Monday night’s Common Council Meeting. Detail of item 20, authored by Alders Felde and Filicky-Peneski, requests...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wery kick starts career in butchery

Paul Wery relied on more than one type of crowdsourcing to help you connect the dots between farms and your dinner table with the butcher shop he opened last month. The 2019 graduate of Kewaunee High School recently opened Paulie’s Chop Shop after over a year of constructing his facility west of Luxemburg.
LUXEMBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments

(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend's downtown Riverwalk project is ahead of schedule

WEST BEND — City crews made progress on the Downtown Riverwalk Tuesday as they prepared for construction of a new walkway segment connecting north and south portions of the Riverwalk through an underpass beneath Highway 33. Constructions crews worked Tuesday on installing sheet piling north of Washington Street in...
WEST BEND, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Expected Warm Weather Could Impact Lake Winnebago Ice Conditions

LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of how we live in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish...
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Gas or electric? Possible ban on gas stoves sparks discussion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A potential ban on gas stoves from one federal agency amid health concerns has people voicing their opinions. "I did hear a little bit about [the possible ban] and I thought, 'It's a good thing mine is only two years old because I'm not going to let this thing go.' I really think it gives us a better flavor in all of our cooking," Milwaukee resident Peggy Luckow said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha schools parental rights, gender proposal approved

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously 8-0 to approve an amended version of a proposal titled "Parental Rights and Transparency." The proposal touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms. A large crowd turned out for the debate and vote on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
WAUKESHA, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

1K+
Followers
461
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy