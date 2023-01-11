Secret Chipotle order ‘hack’ went viral on TikTok. Now it’s coming to the menu

An underground Chipotle order hack went viral on TikTok, but there was one problem — it wasn’t on the menu.

After a tidal wave of requests for the secret item that stemmed from TikTok food reviews, the fast-food Mexican restaurant announced it will officially be available for people to order in the near future.

The mouthwatering food hack resembles a Philly cheesesteak: a hot-pressed cheese quesadilla stuffed with steak and fajita veggies. TikTok creator Alexis Frost shared the creation with her viewers and rated it a 10.

She wasn’t alone. Another popular TikTok food critic, Keith Lee , gave the item a shot and added some vinaigrette. He gave it a 9.8 out of 10 with vinaigrette and a “right on” 10 out of 10 with a mix of sour cream and vinaigrette. His review got over 4 million views.

The demand for the secret menu item quickly got out of hand, though, as some stores and employees have shared. One TikToker posted a video of a sign in front of a Chipotle register stating that only cheese and meat could go into a quesadilla order — nothing else. The video was captioned “Chipotle is being a Debbie downer.”

One anonymous Chipotle employee spoke out about the situation on Reddit, begging people not to order the cheesesteak quesadilla hack .

“We can’t put fajitas in the quesadilla machine or excess cheese or meat, we just aren’t allowed and it isn’t worth my job,” the employee wrote. “So please don’t be like the guy who swung at me last night and had the cops in store arrest him, and just try not to be mad at us. For a lot of us our jobs are potentially on the line.”

After some back-and-forth between restaurant and customers over the beloved but banned food item, Chipotle, along with the help of Frost and Lee, came out with a big announcement: the custom quesadilla will soon be on the menu.

“We’re amazed by the passion of our fans and their ability to find unique ways to enjoy our hand-crafted quesadillas with Chipotle’s real ingredients. Due to the preparation time required, quesadillas were designed to be digitally exclusive to best support our team members, avoid overcrowding on our front-line, and ensure guests have a seamless experience,” Chipotle told McClatchy News and a statement. “Currently, our quesadilla offering does not include fajita veggies with a protein, however, we are looking forward to adding this combination in the future.”

The item will be on Chipotle menus starting in March, according to Frost, Lee and the restaurant.

“It’s worth the wait,” Lee promised in one of the announcement videos.

Teens flooded gymnastics meet to see TikTok star Olivia Dunne. ‘Scary and disturbing’

TikTokers are putting potatoes in their socks. The reason has doctors weighing in

TikTokers capture man’s anti-Asian rant at California In-N-Out. ‘We are in danger’

This ‘hot commodity’ is being smuggled into Philippines — and you may have it at home