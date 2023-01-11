ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Secret Chipotle order ‘hack’ went viral on TikTok. Now it’s coming to the menu

By Alison Cutler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YX9h8_0kBBsnpG00

An underground Chipotle order hack went viral on TikTok, but there was one problem — it wasn’t on the menu.

After a tidal wave of requests for the secret item that stemmed from TikTok food reviews, the fast-food Mexican restaurant announced it will officially be available for people to order in the near future.

The mouthwatering food hack resembles a Philly cheesesteak: a hot-pressed cheese quesadilla stuffed with steak and fajita veggies. TikTok creator Alexis Frost shared the creation with her viewers and rated it a 10.

She wasn’t alone. Another popular TikTok food critic, Keith Lee , gave the item a shot and added some vinaigrette. He gave it a 9.8 out of 10 with vinaigrette and a “right on” 10 out of 10 with a mix of sour cream and vinaigrette. His review got over 4 million views.

The demand for the secret menu item quickly got out of hand, though, as some stores and employees have shared. One TikToker posted a video of a sign in front of a Chipotle register stating that only cheese and meat could go into a quesadilla order — nothing else. The video was captioned “Chipotle is being a Debbie downer.”

One anonymous Chipotle employee spoke out about the situation on Reddit, begging people not to order the cheesesteak quesadilla hack .

“We can’t put fajitas in the quesadilla machine or excess cheese or meat, we just aren’t allowed and it isn’t worth my job,” the employee wrote. “So please don’t be like the guy who swung at me last night and had the cops in store arrest him, and just try not to be mad at us. For a lot of us our jobs are potentially on the line.”

After some back-and-forth between restaurant and customers over the beloved but banned food item, Chipotle, along with the help of Frost and Lee, came out with a big announcement: the custom quesadilla will soon be on the menu.

“We’re amazed by the passion of our fans and their ability to find unique ways to enjoy our hand-crafted quesadillas with Chipotle’s real ingredients. Due to the preparation time required, quesadillas were designed to be digitally exclusive to best support our team members, avoid overcrowding on our front-line, and ensure guests have a seamless experience,” Chipotle told McClatchy News and a statement. “Currently, our quesadilla offering does not include fajita veggies with a protein, however, we are looking forward to adding this combination in the future.”

The item will be on Chipotle menus starting in March, according to Frost, Lee and the restaurant.

“It’s worth the wait,” Lee promised in one of the announcement videos.

@keith_lee125 Replying to @chipotle #ChipotlePartner Chipotle Story time with @Alexis Frost Would you try it in March? #quesadillahack #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

Teens flooded gymnastics meet to see TikTok star Olivia Dunne. ‘Scary and disturbing’

TikTokers are putting potatoes in their socks. The reason has doctors weighing in

TikTokers capture man’s anti-Asian rant at California In-N-Out. ‘We are in danger’

This ‘hot commodity’ is being smuggled into Philippines — and you may have it at home

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked

There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s

McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Amy Christie

Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Upworthy

Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

54K+
Followers
666
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy