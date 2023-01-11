ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned

Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned hospital encourages the community to donate life-saving blood

Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH) staff members have been setting a positive example for more than a decade by hosting quarterly in-house staff blood-donation drives. And now, they are encouraging the community to roll up their sleeves and join them in giving life-saving blood in observance of National Blood Donor Month in January.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend school board votes to outsource this year's inventory

Inventory is never a fun project. Over the past many years, USD 428 staff has done an in-house inventory on all the property owned by the Great Bend district. With some personnel changes, the board of education voted on Monday to outsource this year's inventory to Fixed Asset Inventory for $24,300. Assistant Superintendent John Popp explained the problem.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Senior Center feasts again with annual party

It was quite the feast and celebration before the holiday for the folks at the Great Bend Senior Center. Each year, the Senior Center’s biggest event, their Christmas party, opens the doors to families and community members to help celebrate the holidays. Great Bend Recreation Commission Marketing Director Megan...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College to host writing workshop

The Barton Community College Library will team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Getting Started Writer’s Workshop” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Cavanaugh Ballroom, in the Barton Library. The editors of “Prairie Ink”...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec to provide suspension training classes

The Great Bend Recreation Commission offers year-round fitness classes, with the current winter session running through Jan. 26. In an effort to accommodate people’s New Year’s resolutions, the Rec had an option for citizens to join the classes the first week of January. The Recreation Commission recently purchased...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents

TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

$16-million renovation completed at Great Bend's High Rise

The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. Hutton Construction of Wichita started in April of 2021 and brought the 50-year-old building up-to-date mechanically and aesthetically. The renovation included...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 112 BOE votes 5-2 to close Wilson High School at end of school year

A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
WILSON, KS
Great Bend Post

🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Dodge City

The Barton Community College basketball teams host Dodge City on Saturday, Jan. 14. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game tips off at 2 p.m. in Great Bend with the men's game following at 4...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

2023 St. John Mid-Winter Classic Boys Schedule and Scores

4:30 Macksville/Minneapolis loser vs Larned/St. John loser. 7:30 Independent/Nickerson loser vs Sunrise/Central Plains loser. 4:30 Macksville/Minneapolis winner vs Larned/St. John winner. 7:30 Independent/Nickerson winner vs Sunrise/Central Plains winner. Saturday January 21. 10:00 7th Place Game. 1:00 5th Place Game. 4:00 3rd Place Game. 7:00 Championship Game.
SAINT JOHN, KS
Salina Post

McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public

From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/12)

BOOKED: Christopher Madrid on Barton County District Court warrant for Domestic Battery and Disorderly Conduct, bond set at 2,500 C/S; and on six Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Contempt of Court, $2,670 cash only; and on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $500 C/S.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High bowlers dominant at Liberal

The Great Bend High School bowling teams cruised to a pair of wins Tuesday at Liberal. The Lady Panthers had the top-five series and won the team tally by nearly 600 pins. The Panthers boys had six of the top-seven individual scores and won team scoring by more than 300 pins.
GREAT BEND, KS
ABOUT

https://greatbendpost.com/

 https://greatbendpost.com/

