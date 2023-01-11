Read full article on original website
Barton’s college finds ways to feed students on campus during breaks
Coming off the Christmas break, Barton Community College Board of Trustees members asked administration how the college handles students staying on campus during the breaks, specifically with the cafeteria closed. Barton Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs was quoted earlier this month about the challenges of feeding student athletes healthy options over...
United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned
Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
Larned hospital encourages the community to donate life-saving blood
Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH) staff members have been setting a positive example for more than a decade by hosting quarterly in-house staff blood-donation drives. And now, they are encouraging the community to roll up their sleeves and join them in giving life-saving blood in observance of National Blood Donor Month in January.
Great Bend school board votes to outsource this year's inventory
Inventory is never a fun project. Over the past many years, USD 428 staff has done an in-house inventory on all the property owned by the Great Bend district. With some personnel changes, the board of education voted on Monday to outsource this year's inventory to Fixed Asset Inventory for $24,300. Assistant Superintendent John Popp explained the problem.
Great Bend Senior Center feasts again with annual party
It was quite the feast and celebration before the holiday for the folks at the Great Bend Senior Center. Each year, the Senior Center’s biggest event, their Christmas party, opens the doors to families and community members to help celebrate the holidays. Great Bend Recreation Commission Marketing Director Megan...
Barton Community College to host writing workshop
The Barton Community College Library will team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Getting Started Writer’s Workshop” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Cavanaugh Ballroom, in the Barton Library. The editors of “Prairie Ink”...
Barton Community College to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Barton Community College will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. Barton's Center for Adult Education and the Shafer Art Gallery also will be closed. Offices will reopen and classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Great Bend Rec to provide suspension training classes
The Great Bend Recreation Commission offers year-round fitness classes, with the current winter session running through Jan. 26. In an effort to accommodate people’s New Year’s resolutions, the Rec had an option for citizens to join the classes the first week of January. The Recreation Commission recently purchased...
Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents
TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
$16-million renovation completed at Great Bend's High Rise
The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. Hutton Construction of Wichita started in April of 2021 and brought the 50-year-old building up-to-date mechanically and aesthetically. The renovation included...
USD 112 BOE votes 5-2 to close Wilson High School at end of school year
A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Dodge City
The Barton Community College basketball teams host Dodge City on Saturday, Jan. 14. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game tips off at 2 p.m. in Great Bend with the men's game following at 4...
Great Bend bowlers beat Dodge City, Holcomb at home
Just two days after making the long trip to Liberal for a pair of wins Tuesday, the Great Bend High School bowlers were back in action Thursday at the Walnut Bowl. Both squads again cruised to wins, this time beating Dodge City and Holcomb. The Panther boys finished with a...
2023 St. John Mid-Winter Classic Boys Schedule and Scores
4:30 Macksville/Minneapolis loser vs Larned/St. John loser. 7:30 Independent/Nickerson loser vs Sunrise/Central Plains loser. 4:30 Macksville/Minneapolis winner vs Larned/St. John winner. 7:30 Independent/Nickerson winner vs Sunrise/Central Plains winner. Saturday January 21. 10:00 7th Place Game. 1:00 5th Place Game. 4:00 3rd Place Game. 7:00 Championship Game.
Cattleman's Cafe to offer 'grandma's cooking' in new Hays location
A new Hays resident is planning to open a new American-style restaurant in the former Mokas building, 1230 E. 27th. Chester Mayhew will be expanding his family's restaurant business, Cattleman's Cafe, to Hays. Mayhew said he hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-Febraury. Chester will be the owner and...
McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public
From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/12)
BOOKED: Christopher Madrid on Barton County District Court warrant for Domestic Battery and Disorderly Conduct, bond set at 2,500 C/S; and on six Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Contempt of Court, $2,670 cash only; and on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $500 C/S.
Bird species down during 2022 Christmas Bird Count around Bottoms
The ducks know what they want. This year, it was not the dry conditions in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. That was evidenced during the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count centered around the Bottoms. KWEC Director Curtis Wolf said around 16 people participated in this year's count on Dec. 19.
Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain
PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers with no clear end in sight. The newest U.S. drought map released Thursday shows large portions of Kansas seeing extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Pratt County farmer Berry Bortz is among Kansas winter wheat producers seeing...
Great Bend High bowlers dominant at Liberal
The Great Bend High School bowling teams cruised to a pair of wins Tuesday at Liberal. The Lady Panthers had the top-five series and won the team tally by nearly 600 pins. The Panthers boys had six of the top-seven individual scores and won team scoring by more than 300 pins.
