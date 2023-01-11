ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State funding heading to St. Francis University for sexual assault awareness

By Jared Weaver
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded St. Francis University thousands in funding for sexual assault awareness.

State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Cambria/Somerset) made the announcement Wednesday that St. Francis University was being awarded $40,000. The educational facility is one of 22 others that were given funding to promote awareness of sexual assault, harassment and violence on college campuses.

“This is a competitive grant and I applaud the administration at St. Francis on taking the initiative and successfully applying for the funding,” Rigby said. “The grant comes from the It’s On Us PA program, the first of its kind in our country as Pennsylvania leads the way in trying to prevent incidents of violence on our college and university campuses.”

The grant is planned to “change campus culture” by implementing strategies on campuses by improving prevention, reporting and response systems; removing or reducing barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting incidents or accessing vital resources; and demonstrating significant, proactive, and sustainable leadership.

