Iowa City, IA

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season

There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Elite Casino Resorts commits $500,000 supporting Swarm Collective & UI Athletics

Elite Casino Resorts announced Thursday that the company will be the exclusive casino gaming partner and first corporate partner pledging a $500,000 leadership contribution. The contribution is part of Elite’s Giving Back Program that makes charitable contributions to local nonprofits, fire departments and law enforcement agencies. The Swarm Collective...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Big’ Jack Campbell meets ‘little’ Jack Campbell

Teresa Campbell is a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She didn’t attend the university, but her mother Norma graduated from Iowa in 1953. Watching the black and gold on Saturdays was a normal occurrence growing up. But, in her many years of watching Hawkeye football, the last few have been quite different. That’s because her 5-year-old […]
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Swarmcast: Iowa's strategy in the NCAA Transfer Portal, recapping recent Hawkeye moves

It has been an eventful few weeks for the Iowa Hawkeye football team. They have been attacking the transfer portal and have gotten some nice pieces to the mix. Still-- the Hawkeyes need to find more bodies for the wide receiver room or they could find themselves in the same situation as last spring. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock recap everything that has gone on over the past month for the Iowa football team, what is still coming and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Those are the players I love to play with’: Hannah Stuelke makes big impact off Hawkeyes’ bench

Iowa freshman forward Hannah Stuelke has made her impact sparingly this season thus far, averaging just 6.5 points per contest in limited minutes. But when she got her opportunity off the bench in Wednesday night’s 93-64 win over Northwestern, she dominated the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes’ reserve wing scored a career-high 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting […]
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Poll Out

3 North Linn 11-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 4 Dropped Out: West Monona (10), West Burlington (12), Mediapolis (13) Dropped Out: Winterset (12) Dropped Out: Waukee Northwest (9)
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa housing rehab projects get $4 million in grants

Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced $4 million in American Rescue Plan dollars and local fiscal relief funds for housing rehabilitation projects in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City and Washington. The money will help restore a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

