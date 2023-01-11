Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
cbs2iowa.com
University of Iowa Athletics Department: 2023 football season price, parking changes
Iowa City — Friday evening, the University of Iowa (UI) Athletics Department announced the costs of season tickets for the 2023 football season have been reduced from 2022 prices. UI staff say prices for general public season tickets for the seven home games range from $335 to $425 compared...
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray updates recovery plans after beating Michigan, thanks Iowa fans for support at home
Kris Murray may have been feeling pretty sore after how long he played against Michigan on Thursday. Murray updated what he’s going to do to recover at the post game presser. Iowa battled all night long and earned a 93-84 overtime win over the Wolverines. Murray played 45 minutes...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa City store begins selling hilarious Caitlin Clark themed shirt after questionable technical foul
Caitlin Clark picked up a questionable technical foul call recently after letting an expletive slip during the Northwestern game. A store in Iowa City took advantage of the opportunity and thought of an interesting way to sell some Iowa hoops shirts. RAYGUN sells clothing and home goods with multiple stores...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery speaks on Payton Sandfort's impact on Iowa following Michigan win: 'Everybody loves him'
Fran McCaffery couldn’t talk enough about how much the team rallies around Payton Sandfort after beating Michigan. Sandfort played a huge role in the 93-84 overtime victory. Sandfort came off the bench and dropped in 26 points for Iowa. Sandfort also did a great job on the glass, bringing in 7 rebounds.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season
There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort puts Iowa City on his back, carries Hawkeyes to 93-84 win over Michigan
Michigan's three-point barrage put them out in front, but sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort put his city on his back as he carried the Hawkeyes to a 93-84 win over Michigan. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. -- Jett Howard was off and running for the Michigan Wolverines....
cbs2iowa.com
Elite Casino Resorts commits $500,000 supporting Swarm Collective & UI Athletics
Elite Casino Resorts announced Thursday that the company will be the exclusive casino gaming partner and first corporate partner pledging a $500,000 leadership contribution. The contribution is part of Elite’s Giving Back Program that makes charitable contributions to local nonprofits, fire departments and law enforcement agencies. The Swarm Collective...
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
‘Big’ Jack Campbell meets ‘little’ Jack Campbell
Teresa Campbell is a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She didn’t attend the university, but her mother Norma graduated from Iowa in 1953. Watching the black and gold on Saturdays was a normal occurrence growing up. But, in her many years of watching Hawkeye football, the last few have been quite different. That’s because her 5-year-old […]
Swarmcast: Iowa's strategy in the NCAA Transfer Portal, recapping recent Hawkeye moves
It has been an eventful few weeks for the Iowa Hawkeye football team. They have been attacking the transfer portal and have gotten some nice pieces to the mix. Still-- the Hawkeyes need to find more bodies for the wide receiver room or they could find themselves in the same situation as last spring. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock recap everything that has gone on over the past month for the Iowa football team, what is still coming and much more.
‘Those are the players I love to play with’: Hannah Stuelke makes big impact off Hawkeyes’ bench
Iowa freshman forward Hannah Stuelke has made her impact sparingly this season thus far, averaging just 6.5 points per contest in limited minutes. But when she got her opportunity off the bench in Wednesday night’s 93-64 win over Northwestern, she dominated the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes’ reserve wing scored a career-high 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting […]
kiwaradio.com
Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Poll Out
3 North Linn 11-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 4 Dropped Out: West Monona (10), West Burlington (12), Mediapolis (13) Dropped Out: Winterset (12) Dropped Out: Waukee Northwest (9)
cbs2iowa.com
MidAmerican announces foundation grants to organizations and communities across Iowa
Des Moines — Friday evening, The MidAmerican Energy Foundation released its third and fourth quarter grants for 2022, awarding grants to 21 organizations and projects across the company’s service area. Company officials say the foundation, which is funded by company shareholders, assists nonprofits and communities served by MidAmerican...
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa housing rehab projects get $4 million in grants
Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced $4 million in American Rescue Plan dollars and local fiscal relief funds for housing rehabilitation projects in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City and Washington. The money will help restore a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot...
cbs2iowa.com
Backpocket beer raises over $7K to help replant trees lost during derecho in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A local brewery has a beer that's raised thousands of dollars for derecho relief efforts. Backpocket Brewing collaborated on a Red IPA: Recovery Red IPA to raise money for the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids project. Their suppliers allowed them to donate 100% of...
iheart.com
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
