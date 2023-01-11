Read full article on original website
Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs
You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
gotodestinations.com
Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023
Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
Lubbock Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day 2023
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are a lot of ways to enjoy it. No matter if its friends, lovers or a family night there are a lot of things in Lubbock you can do for this fun night. All you have to do is plan. Which...
Lubbock restaurants struggle to keep up with rising prices, inflation
Local restaurants have been struggling with current prices increasing due to inflation. The cost of food and labor are on the rise and local restaurants here have been doing everything they can to stay afloat. Kelsey Erickson-Streufert with the Texas restaurant association said restaurants are seeing high prices due to the pandemic.
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
Enjoy Valentine’s Day in Lubbock With Two Bloody Scary Events
Are you not into all the lovey-dovey Valentine's Day spirit?. Would you rather get scared of your friends or loved ones? Lubbock has you covered so be ready to be scared. Lubbock's Nightmare on 19th Street has done it again hosting their My Bloody Valentine. They are offering all four attractions on one spectacular night of fun and mayhem. Tickets are on sale now.
HAY Lubbock, Maybe You Should Secure Your Load Better?
I've had to swerve to miss quite a few things in the middle of the road here in Lubbock. Plywood, tree branches, mattresses, bricks, and bags of clothing all come immediately to mind. But does it get any more Lubbock than having to change lanes to miss... an entire hay...
Lubbock Cooper ISD student rescues district employee’s family from backyard fire
New Hope Academy junior Seth Byers saved a Lubbock Cooper ISD employee's home and family from a backyard fire, the two shared with everythinglubbock.com on Thursday.
Adopting One of These 5 Lubbock Dogs Comes with a Special Gift
When it comes to expanding your family and bringing home a new furry friend, there is no better time to start than now. If you are thinking about getting a dog but aren’t sure where to start, one of these sweet pups might be the one for you. The...
New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock
Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
KCBD
City of Lubbock planning ahead for severe weather season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is planning ahead for serve weather season. Deputy Director for Emergency Management Nik Fort says the preparation starts months in advance, with the city testing its outdoor warning system every month. “The outdoor warning system is designed to alert those that are...
Domino's opens new store in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TX. - Domino's opened its newest store in Lubbock, Texas, on New Year's Eve. It is now looking for management and delivery positions. The store, located at 7611 82nd St., is locally owned by Larry Vigil, who started with the company as a delivery driver back in 1978. The new store features a lobby with indoor seating, free Wi-Fi access for customers, and a drive-thru window for those seeking to pick up their orders.
Murder victim’s sisters speak out after suspect sentenced to life in prison
It’s been two years since Chad Luera, 30, was stabbed to death by Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25. Duberek was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, and Luera’s sisters said it's the closest thing to closure they’ll ever get.
‘Kennedi was a fighter’: Remembering South Plains teen Kennedi Diaz after battle with cancer
Kennedi Diaz was the baby of 4 siblings.
everythinglubbock.com
This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students
LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
KCBD
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
Lubbock restaurant selected to participate in Gov. Abbott’s Inauguration Luncheon
River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, a Lubbock restaurant, has been selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Inauguration Taste of Texas Luncheon on January 17, according to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).
Lubbock Prepare To Be Amazed With Unimaginable Stunts By Famous Drivers
It is time to take it up a notch and get on the edge of your seats. No matter if that is tricks, flips or fire, Lubbock better be ready to be amazed. People who have seen the show are saying, "Show was awesome!! Very well worth it. Some of the best driving I’ve seen in person!! Definitely will be going back and recommending it to everyone!! The staff was awesome too!!"
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
LPD tells drivers how to stay safe following fatal overnight crash on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — An overnight crash in the 4300 block of South Loop 289 left one man dead and an Lubbock Police Officer with moderate injuries on Thursday. Questions have now been raised on the safety of Lubbock roads. LPD Lieutenant Brady Cross said Lubbock roads are safe and officers are working hard to make […]
