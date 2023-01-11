Former Gov. Sisolak lands new role as political fellow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has been named a Fellow with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

The appointment is part of The Pritzker Fellows Program , which according to the institute “brings to campus practitioners in politics, government, journalism, advocacy and the nonprofit and policy worlds to share lessons from their distinguished careers. Through weekly seminars and office hours, our Fellows offer students invaluable insights and mentorship.”

In a social media post, the institute said that Sisolak is “a politician and entrepreneur (who) will lead seminars focused on the challenges and opportunities of governing Nevada, including addressing climate change, improving state public education and governing through the public health and economic crises of COVID-19.”

Sisolak was defeated by Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the governor’s race in November’s general election.

The list of the institute’s Fellows for 2023 includes Former Democratic U.S. Representative from Texas Beto O’Rourke:

Heather Cherone – Political Reporter for Chicago’s WTTW

Peter Meijer – Former Republican U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District

Beto O’Rourke – Former Democratic U.S. Representative from Texas’ 16th Congressional District

Adrian Perkins – Former Democratic Mayor of Shreveport, LA

Tim Ryan – Former Democratic U.S. Representative from Ohio’s 13th Congressional District

Robin Rue Simmons – Former Democratic 5th Ward Alderwoman, Evanston, IL

Steve Sisolak – Former Democratic Governor of Nevada

Matthew Yglesias – Author, Columnist & Political Analyst

