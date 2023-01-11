ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newark man with a criminal history was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing the family’s car in Morris Township while a child was inside the home. Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark, has been arrested as a result of a multi-agency investigation. A report of a burglary in progress was received by Morris Township Police Department members at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the responding officers, Ware entered a Morris Township residence twice and stole a Mercedes SL500 Maybach from the resident. Video surveillance showed Ware entering the residence and stealing the The post Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old

A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Package thief sought in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a package thief that was caught stealing from a front porch on January 5th. According to police, an officer responded to a call about the theft incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the 90 block of Nichols Street. The suspect was captured on surveillance video riding a bicycle and taking the victim’s package. If you can identify the suspect, please call  1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).  The post Package thief sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.  Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Wine Chiller Killer Learns Her Fate At The Shore

A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 45 years in New Jersey State Prison for killing her wife with a wine chiller, authorities said.Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was convicted during a jury trial of murdering Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in May 2020, according to Ocean County Prosecut…
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
