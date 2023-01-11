Read full article on original website
Convicted Killer, Fellow Ex-Con Charged With Gunning Down Paterson Man, Wounding Companion
A man who was killed and a woman who was with him were shot by two Paterson ex-cons, one of whom recently served nearly a decade for slaying an aspiring rapper and the other who was tracked down in Virginia, authorities announced. Shaquan Winstead, 28, and David “Scrappy” Armfield, 31,...
Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newark man with a criminal history was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing the family’s car in Morris Township while a child was inside the home. Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark, has been arrested as a result of a multi-agency investigation. A report of a burglary in progress was received by Morris Township Police Department members at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the responding officers, Ware entered a Morris Township residence twice and stole a Mercedes SL500 Maybach from the resident. Video surveillance showed Ware entering the residence and stealing the The post Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old
A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
Fugitive 20, With Gun Conviction Seized By Passaic Sheriff's Detectives With US Marshals Unit
Passaic County sheriff's detectives assigned to a special U.S. Marshals Service unit captured a 20-year-old fugitive from Paterson -- at his home. Aaron Young had been the subject of a manhunt after he violated probation on Dec. 12 following a gun conviction, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said. Sheriff's detectives with the...
Package thief sought in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a package thief that was caught stealing from a front porch on January 5th. According to police, an officer responded to a call about the theft incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the 90 block of Nichols Street. The suspect was captured on surveillance video riding a bicycle and taking the victim’s package. If you can identify the suspect, please call 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). The post Package thief sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead. Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
3-year-old Beaten to Death: NJ Mom Says She Lied For Boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car
A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13. Tysean Ware,...
NJ house explodes with 5 firefighters inside — 2 hospitalized
POMPTON LAKES — A fire on Friday night took a breathtaking turn when the house exploded while five firefighters were still inside. Miraculously, just two firefighters had to be hospitalized — and both are expected to survive with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. NorthJersey.com reported that...
Police: Man wanted for breaking into 6 vehicles in Newark
Police say the man climbed a fence in the 500 block of 18th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
DEA agents open fire at suspects during drug sting operation in Fort Lee, officials say
FORT LEE, NJ (PIX11) — A federal drug sting operation came to a violent end in Fort Lee on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. A spokesperson for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said two agents were engaged in an operation when they opened fire on several suspects inside a black Toyota Camry sedan. The shooting […]
Suspect shot after confrontation with DEA agents on NJ street
New Jersey prosecutors are investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school.
Paterson Ex-Con Pinched With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag, 48 Heroin Folds: Police
A 26-year-old ex-con from Paterson who's already spent most of the past six years behind bars could be returning for even longer after city police said they caught him carrying a loaded gun and four dozen folds of heroin. Devon Wells was one of three passengers in a Chevy Impala...
HS Shelters As Knife-Wielding Suspect Is Caught In Central Jersey
UPDATED: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after an incident outside Sayreville War Memorial High School, authorities said.The suspect is pictured.At 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Sayreville police responded to the outside of the high school for a report of a student assaulted. The report ind…
US Marshals Nab DWI Jersey City Driver In Triple Pedestrian Strike: Prosecutor
A 27-year-old Jersey City woman was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service in connection with an August 2021 crash that left three pedestrians seriously injured, authorities said. Feds arrested Michelle Graham at her Jersey City home on three counts of vehicular assault and related charges, said Hudson County...
Wine Chiller Killer Learns Her Fate At The Shore
A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 45 years in New Jersey State Prison for killing her wife with a wine chiller, authorities said.Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was convicted during a jury trial of murdering Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in May 2020, according to Ocean County Prosecut…
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man gets 25 years in state prison for 2019 fatal shooting of Bayonne woman
A Jersey City man was sentenced yesterday to 25 years in state prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of a Bayonne woman, authorities said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter on Thursday, August 25th, 2022 and was sentenced yesterday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez.
Leader Of Jersey City Drug Crew Sentenced To More Than 4 Years Without Parole
The leader of a crew that slung cocaine and heroin in the Greenville section of Jersey City was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison. Jerome Powell, 43, must serve just about all of the plea-bargained 51-month sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system. He...
