These 4 Glasses Trends Will Have You Seeing 2023 More Clearly

By Olivia Marcus
 3 days ago

Have you ever wanted an alter ego? You know, a hot or quirky side-persona you can play into to feel more confident, elevate a look, or just to change things up? Well, I’ll let you in on my secret to easily changing up my personal vibe: glasses. Whether it’s a pair of oversized sunglasses, sporty dad shades, or everyday glasses , experimenting with styles and shapes has been a style game-changer. I’m so excited to incorporate many of the glasses trends for 2023 into my wardrobe and if you’re in need of a mini personal re-brand, I suggest you try a few glasses trends too.

For example, if I want to feel high-fashion, chic and a little elusive, I opt for a pair of oversized wire-framed glasses. If I’ve had a late night and don’t want to bother with makeup but still want to look put together in the morning, I always grab a classic black pair of sunglasses.

While glasses follow trends just like clothing does, picking a pair can be difficult—it’s important to find glasses that fit comfortably and work for your face shape. For this reason, I always suggest doing your glasses shopping in person or ordering multiple options of a shape to try on.

It can be difficult to see into the future (even with the most futuristic shades) so I tapped into the wealth of glasses-related knowledge that Heather Feldman, Sunglass Hut Trend Expert, was able to share with me. According to Feldman, “The big fashion return for 2023 is the new retro – spanning from disco to boho ’70s-inspired silhouettes with earth-toned tinted lenses.”

It was only a matter of time before we started pulling inspiration from the ’70s again and this is a style that will look great with the voluminous blowouts we’ve been collecting and striving for over the past year. To get the look, lean into unique shapes like hexagonal frames, wireframes or yellow, red or brown-tinted lenses.

If you’re not ready to venture back to the ’70s just yet and are still loving the Y2K-inspired wrap sunglasses and sporty silhouettes, no need to worry! Feldman says, “Y2K style however is not going anywhere and we will move on to some other colors (like metallics & soft pastel tones) as we transition into the new year.”

You can keep wearing those sport sunglasses you originally purchased ironically (and now wear every day) as a top accessory choice in your closet. Keep reading for the rest of the glasses trends for 2023 to help you frame your world this year.

Shades of Pastel

Hop on this glasses trend ahead of spring and bring a little color into the colder days. Pastel glasses, whether they be soft pink frames or tinted lenses, are a fun way to brighten your 2023 outlook. Since the colors are light, you’ll still be able to pair pastel glasses with both neutral or colorful outfits.

The Wanda

This pair of pink pastel glasses from Pair Eyewear has just the right amount of translucent color. They come in a cat-eye shape and are slightly oversized which is perfect for a wider face. Pair Eyewear lets you pick out interchangeable “top frames” that easily snap on and off so you can switch up the color or pattern of the frames anytime you’d like.

The Wanda $60 Buy Now

Rectangular Frame Sunglasses

I love the unique purple shade of this pair of rectangular Prada sunglasses. Plus, they’re on sale! Rectangular Frame Sunglasses $271.55 (was $325.12) Buy Now

Metal Frames

If you love minimalist style, then the metal-framed glasses trend may be the one for you. The look is totally understated which will give you an effortlessly cool vibe. I specifically love metal framed glasses paired with matching metal statement earrings.

Simon Glasses

This pair of wire-framed glasses will have everyone wondering who the cutie in the coffee shop is. They’re available in four different colored metal options.

Simon Glasses $145 Buy Now

Ray-Ban RB3688

Ray-Ban’s have never and will never go out of style. As far as metal-framed sunglasses go, this pair is a classic.

Ray-Ban RB3688 $151 Buy Now

The Wraparounds

Sporty sunglasses are here to stay! According to Feldman, “As sporty wrap frames increasingly become an everyday accessory, many variations enter the mainstream and we’ll continue to see fluid silhouettes and luxe wraps maintain trending power.”

Barrier Reef Polarized Wrap Sunglasses

If you’re going to get a pair of sporty sunglasses, you should really be able to play sports in them! This pair of polarized Maui Jim glasses are so lightweight, it won’t feel like you’re wearing sunglasses at all.

Barrier Reef Polarized Wrap Sunglasses $262 Buy Now

Elain Wraparound Sunglasses

This pair of wraparound sunglasses hit on the pastel trend as well. These would look great with an all-black outfit or with a bright swimsuit at the beach.

Elain Wraparound Sunglasses $19 Buy Now

Oversized Frames

Esperanza Eyeglasses

I’ll let you in on my little secret—I don’t actually need to wear glasses but I have this pair with clear lenses because I love the way they look so much. The hexagonal shape is so unique and I get lots of compliments whenever I wear them.

Esperanza Eyeglasses $175 Buy Now

Chloé CH0101S

For a vintage feel with a modern twist, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Chloé sunglasses . The boho brand is famous for its oversized shape and the subtle color on the frame of this pair is amazing.

Chloé CH0101S $470 Buy Now

