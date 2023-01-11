ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Girl Scout cookies are back with a new flavor to this year’s lineup

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwMTB_0kBBrF2t00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Girl Scout cookies are officially back, and this year’s lineup adds a new flavor that’s “sure to become a new favorite.”

According to the Girl Scouts of the USA, the highly anticipated “Raspberry Rally” cookie will now join the “iconic lineup” of classic family favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.

The new treat features a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and is dipped in a chocolaty coating.

“They may look like Thin Mints’ sister, but these cookies have a delicious taste that’s all their own,” the Girl Scouts website says . “They’re sure to become a new favorite.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8RCc_0kBBrF2t00
(Girl Scouts of the USA)

“What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities,” said Wendy Lou, GSUSA’s chief revenue officer.

The Girl Scouts say the Raspberry Rally cookie is an online exclusive and helps scouts learn new skills to build their eCommerce business. Orders can be places beginning Feb. 27. Directions for placing your order can be found below:

How to purchase Girl Scout cookies this year

  • If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies. Check with your local council, a Girl Scout you know, or use the cookie finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth and purchase cookies.
  • Beginning Feb. 27, cookie lovers will be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth to purchase cookies, and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.

The Girl Scouts say their Cookie Program helps fund service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

