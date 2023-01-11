ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Just Shoot Me’s’ Laura San Giacomo gets involved with Momentum to help pave the way for people with limited mobility

By Sam Rubin, Hillary Reilly
 3 days ago

Laura San Giacomo from the hit sitcom series “Just Shoot Me” has gotten involved to help people with limited mobility, and she thinks venues need to book more innovative bathrooms.

This is a personal topic for the actress, as her son is diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

She has teamed up with the organization Momentum to promote access and equity for people with limited mobility to help get them the access they need and deserve in public settings.

​For more information about these mobile personal care vehicles, you visit momentumrefresh.org .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2023.

